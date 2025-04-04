McLaren drivers name their No1 threat for F1 Japanese GP

McLaren Formula 1 duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri expect Mercedes rival George Russell to emerge as their biggest threat in this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Norris and Piastri made those comments after a disrupted opening day of running at Suzuka, which saw FP2 being interrupted by four separate red flags.

While the constant stoppages made it harder to get a read on the pecking order, both singled out Russell as their main rival following his impressive pace in FP1.

The 27-year-old ended up second-quickest over a single lap on Friday morning, lapping just 0.163s behind pacesetter Norris, while he also looked rapid in his long-run simulation later in the session.

While Australian GP winner Norris thinks McLaren still has the edge over the competition, he warned that Mercedes could pose a serious challenge to the Woking squad’s dominance on Sunday.

McLaren identify challenger at F1 Japanese Grand Prix

"I still think we are at the top,” he told Sky. “George was very quick this morning, just as quick as us. Mercedes are in a good place.

"Red Bull look a bit further off but they have looked further off into qualifying, then get closer again. So it's normal, but it was a messy session. This was not a good example of where everyone was, maybe FP1 was a better example when you saw teams in order.

"I still expect it to be close and a close battle tomorrow. I hope it's not. I hope it's nice and easy but I'm sure Mercedes at least, definitely George from today's showings, will be challenging us tomorrow."

Norris’ remarks were echoed by teammate Piastri, who led a one-two for McLaren in second practice.

The Australian felt more in tune with the car in FP2 as he jumped from 15th to first on the timesheets, but he thinks Russell’s surprise pace will keep McLaren on its toes.

"With part of the track being resurfaced and gusty winds, it's been a challenge,” he told TV reporters.

"When it's gusty, you don't have the same car two laps in a row so it's been a tricky day.

"FP2 was a stop-start, so it was hard to get into a rhythm but by the end of the day it felt reasonably comfortable. Still some fine-tuning to go, some things I've been happy with today but it hasn't been the easiest overall.

"FP1 was difficult to get the pace out of the car, FP2 was more comfortable.

"Mercedes look quick, just didn't find much on the softs and in this kind of session it's difficult to get a proper read. I'm confident we have good pace for the rest of the weekend but we still have to be on our toes."