Liam Lawson: Racing Bulls cars “feels different” to Red Bull

Liam Lawson has described the difference in Racing Bull’s car compared to Red Bull’s.

Lawson entered the F1 Japanese Grand Prix back in the sister team’s garage after his cut-throat demotion from the main squad.

Two poor outings to begin the year, after he was originally promoted at the end of 2024, saw Lawson sent back to Racing Bulls and replaced by Yuki Tsunoda.

But Lawson responded with a productive Friday practice at Suzuka - he was fifth in FP2.

Liam Lawson describes Racing Bulls F1 2025 car

“It felt good. It does feel different, definitely,” he said about his new car, the VCARB 02.

“I think it’s maybe not what everyone expects, but it is definitely a different feeling to drive.

“I think the window that the [Racing Bulls] guys have at the moment is very, very good. The car’s been fast so far this season, so hopefully we can replicate that tomorrow.”

Lawson impressed in 11 grands prix, across two seasons in two separate stints, for Red Bull’s sister team.

Back in the team run by Laurent Mekies, he is grateful for a fresh start after a bad start to 2025.

“It’s been nice,” he said. “Everybody’s been very, very positive.

“Even from last week, Laurent was straight on the phone and very, very positive, saying all the things I needed to hear…

“Going to see everyone at the factory, and obviously yesterday coming into the paddock as well.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with this team, they’re a great bunch of people, and it’s nice to feel that welcome back again, so hopefully we can go and have some good races together.”

Lawson’s decent showing on Friday overshadowed an impressive run by his rookie teammate Isack Hadjar.

Hadjar was third-quickest in FP2, a session disrupted by four red flags.

“It was more than encouraging and just really fun,” Hadjar said.

“This car and track combo is definitely the best out there. I loved today.

“It’s definitely a good Friday. Now we’re getting used to it; Melbourne and China was really strong as well. We know what to work on and I think we’re on a good way for a good result tomorrow.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

