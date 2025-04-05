Carlos Sainz punished for Lewis Hamilton qualifying near-miss

Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Sainz stayed on the racing lap after completing his final flying lap in Q2, causing an obstruction for the approaching Ferrari of Hamilton.

The Briton had to take avoiding action as he headed into the high-speed Turn 1, wrecking his chance of improving his time on the leaderboard.

Although the seven-time champion safely progressed into the final part of qualifying, Sainz has still been penalised for breaching Article 37.5 of the sporting regulations.

In his defence, the Spaniard argued that he received no warning from his team while going into Turn 1, nor was he able to detect the fast-moving Ferrari from his rear-view mirror.

However, the stewards argued that Williams had ample time to inform him about the incoming traffic, and hence a penalty was justified.

Sainz had originally qualified 12th on the grid, three places behind teammate Alex Albon, but will now take the start from 15th on the grid.

Hamilton, who replaced Sainz at Ferrari this year, is due to line up eighth after a tricky end to his qualifying session.

Full stewards verdict

The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence.



Car 55 was on an in lap after having completed a push lap when Car 44 was starting its push lap, and Car 44 had to move off track to avoid Car 55 in Turn 1.

The driver of Car 55 stated that he did not have any warning from the team, of the approach of Car 44 on a push lap. He stated that he was caught completely by surprise and because of the approach speed of Car 44, and the angle of his car, he could not see Car 44 in his mirrors.

However notwithstanding the above, the team had ample warning that Car 44 was on an out lap whilst Car 55 was on its push lap. Also, more than 8 seconds elapsed from when it was obvious Car 44 was not going into the pits, and hence was going to start a push lap, and when Car 55 could have taken appropriate action if the driver had been warned by the team.

It is noted that the standard penalty guideline for this offence during Qualifying, irrespective of whether it was the fault of the driver or the team, is a 3 grid position penalty, and therefore the Stewards find that the standard penalty should be applied. Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.