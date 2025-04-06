Carlos Sainz struck by FIA fine over national anthem in Japan

Williams driver Carlos Sainz has been slapped with a fine of €20,000 after arriving late for the national anthem at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Immediately after the Suzuka race, Sainz was summoned by the stewards for failing to be on the grid for the start of the mandatory national anthem ceremony.

In his defence, the Spaniard stated that he needed to take medication for a stomach complaint, something that was verified by a healthcare company.

The stewards took the mitigating circumstances into account but concluded that attending the national anthem is a “high priority” for all 20 drivers.

As such, he has been hit with a fine of €20,000, half of which will remain suspended for 12 months subject to another breach.

FIA’s International Sporting Code enables stewards to set a fine of up to €60,000 in such cases.

Current Red Bull F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda previously fell foul to the same rule at last year’s Canadian GP. On that occasion, the team was unable to inform the Japanese driver about the timing of the ceremony.

For new Williams driver Sainz, this is the second time he has got into trouble with stewards this weekend. Earlier on Saturday, he was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.

He finished the race outside the points in 14th, while teammate Alex Albon took the chequered flag in ninth.

Full stewards verdict on Carlos Sainz

The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), the team representative and Dr Messina of Med-Ex, and reviewed video evidence.

The Driver arrived at the National Anthem Position after the Anthem had commenced. During the Drivers’ Briefing on Friday all drivers were reminded of the requirement to be in position by the time prescribed in the regulations and the need to show respect for the host country’s Anthem.

It is noted that the Penalty Guidelines prescribed in Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code, list a penalty for this offence, of €60,000. However in mitigation, the Driver stated that just prior to the Anthem, he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid.

This was verified by Dr Messina of Med-Ex who confirmed the issue and stated he had provided appropriate medication for the Driver. Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the National Anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the Anthem by the required time. Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024, is imposed.

Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits. The Stewards Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented.

