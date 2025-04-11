Explained: Five key Ferrari upgrades for F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Ferrari have explained the five upgrades they have brought to the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The SF-25 of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc has four updates to its floor, and one to its rear wing.

The major changes which Ferrari hope will rejuvenate their season are:

Floor Fences to redistribute the fences profiles / camber.

A reshaped front floor leading edge and tunnel expansion.

An extended front floor edge wing and reprofiling.

A redesigned diffuser expansion.

Ferrari described these four changes to their floor as: “Not event specific, this floor package features updated front floor / fences targeting an improvement of the losses travelling downstream.

“The reshaped boat and tunnel expansion have been subsequently reoptimized, together with the floor edge loading and vorticity shedding into the diffuser.”

Ferrari have also brought a pillar winglet update to the rear wing, designed to bring “a minor improvement of car aerodynamic efficiency.”

Ferrari target progress for Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari have endured a disappointing first three rounds to the F1 2025 season.

Although Hamilton did win the sprint race in China, overall Ferrari have lagged behind McLaren and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and even Mercedes at times.

They are 76 points shy of McLaren, who lead the constructors' championship.

Hamilton claimed in Japan last week that his car was at a deficit to teammate Leclerc's.

He insisted that Ferrari knew about the problems he faced and were going to bring a fix.

Now a major floor upgrade for this weekend's round in Bahrain is the source of hope for the Scuderia and their Tifosi.

Leclerc entered Bahrain having to deny rumours from the Italian media that he was dead-set on a 'different pathway' to Hamilton, in order to unlock the SF-25's performance.

Meanwhile, there have been some worries expressed that Ferrari are introducing their raft of upgrades prematurely because they were initially planned for Miami.

Upgrades for McLaren and Red Bull

McLaren and Red Bull have also brought upgrades to Bahrain.

McLaren's sole change is a new front brake duct winglet on the front corner, "aiming at better flow conditioning, resulting in an improvement of overall aerodynamic performance".

Red Bull have a new longer chord flap on the front wing. They explain: "By extending the chord, the wing load potential is lifted giving more scope to attain the targeted aerobalance with the suite of rear wings available."

Red Bull also updated their cooling louvres, explaining: "The forecast ambient conditions have necessitated deployment of the wider louvre panels to give the car sufficient cooling capacity for all fluid circuits."

Haas are the only other team to bring an upgrade to Bahrain. They have an updated engine cover.