Starting grid for F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is the starting grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 11 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Oscar Piastri starts from pole position, with Mercedes' George Russell alongside on the front row.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc goes from third and has the other Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli joining him on row two.

Pierre Gasly starts a brilliant fifth for Alpine, ahead of championship leader Lando Norris, who ended up a disappointing sixth in qualifying.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is seventh, with Williams driver Carlos Sainz eighth.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts a lowly ninth, with Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the top-10 starters in his Red Bull.

Lance Stroll and Oliver Bearman line up on the very last row in 19th and 20th for Aston Martin and Haas.