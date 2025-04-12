Starting grid for F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix: How the race will begin

How the F1 grid will line up for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

This is the starting grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
9Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
11Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Oscar Piastri starts from pole position, with Mercedes' George Russell alongside on the front row. 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc goes from third and has the other Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli joining him on row two. 

Pierre Gasly starts a brilliant fifth for Alpine, ahead of championship leader Lando Norris, who ended up a disappointing sixth in qualifying. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is seventh, with Williams driver Carlos Sainz eighth. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts a lowly ninth, with Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the top-10 starters in his Red Bull. 

Lance Stroll and Oliver Bearman line up on the very last row in 19th and 20th for Aston Martin and Haas. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

