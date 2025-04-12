Starting grid for F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix: How the race will begin
How the F1 grid will line up for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.
This is the starting grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth race of the 2025 F1 season.
|2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
Oscar Piastri starts from pole position, with Mercedes' George Russell alongside on the front row.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc goes from third and has the other Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli joining him on row two.
Pierre Gasly starts a brilliant fifth for Alpine, ahead of championship leader Lando Norris, who ended up a disappointing sixth in qualifying.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is seventh, with Williams driver Carlos Sainz eighth.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton starts a lowly ninth, with Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the top-10 starters in his Red Bull.
Lance Stroll and Oliver Bearman line up on the very last row in 19th and 20th for Aston Martin and Haas.