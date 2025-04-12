2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m31.392s 1m30.454s 1m29.841s 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.494s 1m30.664s 1m30.009s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.454s 1m30.724s 1m30.175s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.415s 1m30.716s 1m30.213s 5 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.462s 1m30.643s 1m30.216s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m31.107s 1m30.560s 1m30.267s 7 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.303s 1m31.019s 1m30.423s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m31.591s 1m30.844s 1m30.880s 9 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m31.219s 1m31.009s 1m30.772s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.751s 1m31.228s 1m31.303s 11 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.414s 1m31.245s 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m31.591s 1m31.271s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m31.998s 1m31.693s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.634s 1m31.886s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.594s No time set 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m32.040s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m32.165s 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.186s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.283s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.373s

Piastri beats Russell to pole with Norris only 6th

Oscar Piastri produced a stunning lap to claim pole position at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, while his McLaren teammate Lando Norris was down in sixth.

Mercedes emerged as McLaren's nearest challengers in qualifying under the lights at Sakhir and Piastri needed to special lap to beat George Russell to his second pole of the season by 0.168s.

Charles Leclerc claimed and impressive third in his upgraded Ferrari, just 0.334s off pole.

F1's teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli was a strong fourth for Mercedes, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly caught the eye with a brilliant lap to take fifth ahead of championship Norris, who will be disappointed to only be P6.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled to seventh, while Williams' Carlos Sainz outpaced his Ferrari replacement and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to grab eighth.

Yuki Tsunoda reached Q3 for the first time as a Red Bull driver but ended up 10th and slowest in the session.

Q2 was red-flagged when Esteban Ocon crashed his Haas on his first lap of the session, leaving only 14th on the grid.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Haas's Ollie Bearman will form the back row of the grid.