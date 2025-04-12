2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.392s1m30.454s1m29.841s
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.494s1m30.664s1m30.009s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.454s1m30.724s1m30.175s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.415s1m30.716s1m30.213s
5Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.462s1m30.643s1m30.216s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.107s1m30.560s1m30.267s
7Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.303s1m31.019s1m30.423s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.591s1m30.844s1m30.880s
9Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m31.219s1m31.009s1m30.772s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.751s1m31.228s1m31.303s
11Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.414s1m31.245s 
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.591s1m31.271s 
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m31.998s1m31.693s 
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.634s1m31.886s 
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.594sNo time set 
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m32.040s  
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m32.165s  
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.186s  
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.283s  
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.373s  

Piastri beats Russell to pole with Norris only 6th

Oscar Piastri produced a stunning lap to claim pole position at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, while his McLaren teammate Lando Norris was down in sixth. 

Mercedes emerged as McLaren's nearest challengers in qualifying under the lights at Sakhir and Piastri needed to special lap to beat George Russell to his second pole of the season by 0.168s. 

Charles Leclerc claimed and impressive third in his upgraded Ferrari, just 0.334s off pole. 

F1's teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli was a strong fourth for Mercedes, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly caught the eye with a brilliant lap to take fifth ahead of championship Norris, who will be disappointed to only be P6.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled to seventh, while Williams' Carlos Sainz outpaced his Ferrari replacement and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to grab eighth. 

Yuki Tsunoda reached Q3 for the first time as a Red Bull driver but ended up 10th and slowest in the session. 

Q2 was red-flagged when Esteban Ocon crashed his Haas on his first lap of the session, leaving only 14th on the grid. 

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Haas's Ollie Bearman will form the back row of the grid. 

