2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
|2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.392s
|1m30.454s
|1m29.841s
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.494s
|1m30.664s
|1m30.009s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.454s
|1m30.724s
|1m30.175s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.415s
|1m30.716s
|1m30.213s
|5
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.462s
|1m30.643s
|1m30.216s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.107s
|1m30.560s
|1m30.267s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.303s
|1m31.019s
|1m30.423s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.591s
|1m30.844s
|1m30.880s
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m31.219s
|1m31.009s
|1m30.772s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.751s
|1m31.228s
|1m31.303s
|11
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.414s
|1m31.245s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m31.591s
|1m31.271s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m31.998s
|1m31.693s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.634s
|1m31.886s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.594s
|No time set
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m32.040s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m32.165s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.186s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.283s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.373s
Piastri beats Russell to pole with Norris only 6th
Oscar Piastri produced a stunning lap to claim pole position at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, while his McLaren teammate Lando Norris was down in sixth.
Mercedes emerged as McLaren's nearest challengers in qualifying under the lights at Sakhir and Piastri needed to special lap to beat George Russell to his second pole of the season by 0.168s.
Charles Leclerc claimed and impressive third in his upgraded Ferrari, just 0.334s off pole.
F1's teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli was a strong fourth for Mercedes, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly caught the eye with a brilliant lap to take fifth ahead of championship Norris, who will be disappointed to only be P6.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen struggled to seventh, while Williams' Carlos Sainz outpaced his Ferrari replacement and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to grab eighth.
Yuki Tsunoda reached Q3 for the first time as a Red Bull driver but ended up 10th and slowest in the session.
Q2 was red-flagged when Esteban Ocon crashed his Haas on his first lap of the session, leaving only 14th on the grid.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Haas's Ollie Bearman will form the back row of the grid.