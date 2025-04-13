Michael Schumacher signs Jackie Stewart’s helmet for charity

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher has signed a helmet for Jackie Stewart to help the three-time champion raise money for dementia research.

Schumacher, who hasn’t made a public appearance in over a decade, wrote his initials MSC on Stewart’s helmet with assistance from his wife Corinna.

The Scot has received signatures from all 20 living F1 champions and will wear the signed helmet during a parade lap in Sakhir ahead of Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Stewart, who was instrumental in making F1 safer for drivers in the 1970s, set up a charity Race Against Dementia in 2016 after his wife Helen was diagnosed with the disease.

"It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause, a disease for which there is no cure," Stewart told the Daily Mail.

"His wife (Corinna) helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us."

Schumacher suffered a severe brain injury while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013, just a year after retiring from F1 for the second time.

He continued to undergo rehabilitation at his home in Switzerland, with his family maintaining strict privacy about his condition.

The German remains one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, having clinched seven world titles, 91 race victories and 68 pole positions.

While he won his first two F1 titles with Benetton, he is best known for his incredibly successful stint with Ferrari between 1996-2006.

Also read: Michael Schumacher now: What do we know about F1 legend?