Lewis Hamilton has “figured out” how to drive Ferrari F1 car after Bahrain recovery

Lewis Hamilton believes he’s now “figured out” how to drive this year’s Ferrari F1 car following his recovery drive at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished fifth in Sunday’s race in Bahrain, just one place behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

The Ferraris came alive in the middle part of the race on the medium tyre as Hamilton cut through the pack, which included an overtake on arch-rival Max Verstappen.

The timing of the Safety Car didn’t work out for Ferrari, as unlike McLaren, they didn’t have a second set of medium tyres to use.

Hamilton got ahead of Lando Norris on the Safety Car restart before losing out again, ultimately settling for fifth place.

The seven-time world champion was encouraged by the progress he made in Bahrain.

“I’ve got to make it easier for myself,” Hamilton said to Sky Sports. “I am doing it the hard way at the moment.

“I will try next week to start in a better place and not deviate from that too much.

“As I said, I think I’ve figured out how the car likes to drive so hopefully I can apply that next week. If I can qualify better I can have a much better weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton opens up on Ferrari adaptation

Hamilton was pleased to bounce back from a disappointing qualifying display.

The 40-year-old trailed Leclerc by over six-tenths on Saturday.

After the race, Hamilton spoke about how different it is driving for Ferrari compared to Mercedes and the different driving style required to get the most out of the car.

“I think what’s clear is that us as humans we get really stuck in our ways,” Hamilton explained.

“I have been driving a certain style and certain way with the same team for such a long time. I have moved to a new car and it requires such a different driving style and settings.

“I am using engine braking which we never ever used in the previous years. Much different brakes. I am on brembos and I have been on CIs for the last 15 years or so. This car requires a much, much different driving style. I am adjusting to that. I think I am slowly getting it into my head. Getting the balance right.

“What’s clear is that Charles starts with a setup and stays with it pretty much all weekend, and I was a long, long way away from him last weekend and this weekend. Just before qualifying I got close to him but then all the settings were alloff. I’ve got to do a better job through the weekend. I know I can and I will.”