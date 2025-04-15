Mercedes reveals date for first major 2025 F1 car upgrade

Mercedes’ primary focus is on nailing the 2026 regulations, but it will continue to develop the W16 for some time.

George Russell, Mercedes
George Russell, Mercedes
© XPB Images

Mercedes will introduce the first major update to its 2025 Formula 1 car at next month’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, according to technical director James Allison.

While the Brackley-based manufacturer will continue to bring in smaller bits and pieces to virtually every round, Allison said the start of the European leg of the season in May will offer the best opportunity to significantly improve the W16.

Mercedes plot F1 upgrades to W16

“We’re certainly planning to bring a reasonable raft of stuff for Imola,” Allison was quoted by Motorsport.

“But there’s some things this weekend [in Bahrain] as well. Nothing as flashy as a floor or as outwardly visible as a floor. But things that we’re interested in finding out how they perform.”

Mercedes has made a solid start to the 2025 season despite losing its star driver Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, with George Russell finishing on the podium in three out of the four grands prix so far and rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli steadily adapting to life in F1.

Ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian GP at Jeddah, Mercedes sits second in the constructors’ championship, a long way behind the dominant McLaren team but also comfortably clear of its nearest pursuer Red Bull.

While Mercedes has a strong chance of securing its best championship finish since 2021, Allison cautioned against pouring too much resources into this year’s car, especially with a massive chassis and engine rules overhaul looming in 2026.

“I think any team that has got a bit of common sense will still be putting a good chunk of their effort towards the future because the 2026 rules are such a tear-up from these ones,” Allison said.

“These ones have just got 21 races left to go, and then they’re done. We’re trying to push as much as we can onto the car in this first quarter/third of the year, and maybe we’ll have some bits after that, but it’s a lot of effort going into the future.

“Happily, even without changing the geometry of the car, there’s still quite a lot of lap time just in fine setup work.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Le Mans News
3m ago
Porsche to introduce evo-spec 911 GT3 R in 2026
Porsche 911 GT3 Evo
MotoGP News
58m ago
“I said, ‘Come on, Maverick!’” - Vinales dreamed of history in Qatar charge
Vinales, Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
58m ago
Pedro Acosta critical of MotoGP rule which denied Maverick Vinales
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
1h ago
One F1 driver reveals dream to race at 24 Hours of Le Mans with McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
BSB News
1h ago
Ben Wilson returns to British Supersport with “underdog” team
BSB

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Mercedes reveals date for first major 2025 F1 car upgrade
George Russell, Mercedes
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez’s "honest" verdict on Qatar MotoGP battles: “Depends on strategy..."
Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Vinales, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Fresh doubts cast over future of F1 in Imola
Imola
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri’s ‘mind control’ likened to legendary F1 world champion
Oscar Piastri is just three points off the lead of the world championship
F1 News
3h ago
Manchester United target surprise Mercedes F1 raid for data expert
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Sir Jim Ratcliffe