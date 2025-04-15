Mercedes reveals date for first major 2025 F1 car upgrade

Mercedes will introduce the first major update to its 2025 Formula 1 car at next month’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, according to technical director James Allison.

While the Brackley-based manufacturer will continue to bring in smaller bits and pieces to virtually every round, Allison said the start of the European leg of the season in May will offer the best opportunity to significantly improve the W16.

Mercedes plot F1 upgrades to W16

“We’re certainly planning to bring a reasonable raft of stuff for Imola,” Allison was quoted by Motorsport.

“But there’s some things this weekend [in Bahrain] as well. Nothing as flashy as a floor or as outwardly visible as a floor. But things that we’re interested in finding out how they perform.”

Mercedes has made a solid start to the 2025 season despite losing its star driver Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, with George Russell finishing on the podium in three out of the four grands prix so far and rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli steadily adapting to life in F1.

Ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian GP at Jeddah, Mercedes sits second in the constructors’ championship, a long way behind the dominant McLaren team but also comfortably clear of its nearest pursuer Red Bull.

While Mercedes has a strong chance of securing its best championship finish since 2021, Allison cautioned against pouring too much resources into this year’s car, especially with a massive chassis and engine rules overhaul looming in 2026.

“I think any team that has got a bit of common sense will still be putting a good chunk of their effort towards the future because the 2026 rules are such a tear-up from these ones,” Allison said.

“These ones have just got 21 races left to go, and then they’re done. We’re trying to push as much as we can onto the car in this first quarter/third of the year, and maybe we’ll have some bits after that, but it’s a lot of effort going into the future.

“Happily, even without changing the geometry of the car, there’s still quite a lot of lap time just in fine setup work.”