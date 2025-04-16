Shock claim that F1 midfield team in the mix to sign Max Verstappen

A midfield F1 team could be in the fight for Max Verstappen’s signature, it has surprisingly been suggested.

Ralf Schumacher claims that Verstappen’s options, if he wants to leave Red Bull, extend further than it seems.

Mercedes and Aston Martin are the obvious destinations should Verstappen run out of patience with Red Bull.

But an improving team from the midfield pack also have a reason to entice Verstappen, Schumacher believes.

“Who have we completely forgot? And who also plays a role? Alpine,” he told Sky Germany.

“Because from next year, Flavio Briatore will have a Mercedes engine.

“The car, see Pierre Gasly at the weekend. It can't be that bad.

“Just imagine, there was 30hp more in it, Gasly was very fast with the car.

“So, I wouldn't completely ignore that, alongside Aston Martin.

“From my point of view, four teams that are interesting for Max.”

Alpine’s impressive F1 rise

Alpine

Alpine were sixth in last season’s constructors’ championship, leaping up the table after midseason improvements to their car.

Although they now sit ninth after the first four rounds of 2025, point-less in the three opening races.

Gasly impressively qualified fifth then drove to P7 at last weekend’s F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, notably ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Gasly battled Verstappen on the last lap, eventually surrendering P6.

A year ago in Bahrain, Gasly had qualified last then finished the grand prix in 18th.

“Last year I must say it was kind of like hitting rock bottom, like both cars, 19th and 20th, really far off,” Gasly told Motorsport Week.

“I think Max probably lapped us after half race last year, so a very different picture from what we were fighting with him until the last lap.”

The addition of F1 veteran Briatore as an executive advisor also gives Alpine a heavy-hitter behind the scenes to help drag the team forwards.