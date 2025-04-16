Lewis Hamilton told to steer clear of what Ferrari boss "doesn't want to hear"

Sky Sports analyst Ted Kravitz has urged Lewis Hamilton to find a solution to solve his F1 qualifying woes following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton struggled for one-lap pace at the Bahrain International Circuit, settling for ninth on the grid.

The seven-time world champion was over six-tenths slower than Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who had qualified third.

The weekend felt similar to his final year at Mercedes, when Hamilton often qualified well behind George Russell before putting in a decent race performance.

Hamilton recovered to finish fifth, just one place behind teammate Leclerc on Sunday in Bahrain.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky F1 podcast, Kravitz feels that Hamilton must find a solution to his qualifying problem.

Kravitz alluded to the fact that Hamilton could use Mercedes as an excuse for his lack of pace on a Saturday - something he can’t do at Ferrari.

“When he was struggling in qualifying in the Mercedes he only had half of the season left to go with them,” Kravitz said. “He was happy enough to make people think maybe it wasn’t entirely him, maybe it was the Mercedes setup which was working against him and how they ran the car.

“He knows now given he has a year and three quarters left on his Ferrari contract he needs to make this work. He knows it’s not something he can just defer until the end of his time with the team.

“He needs to make this qualifying thing work with a Ferrari. How do you do that? I don’t know.

“He clearly needs to do something to work on this because he doesn’t want to hear he hasn’t got in qualifying anymore. Fred Vasseur doesn’t want to hear he hasn’t got it in qualifying anymore.

“The Tifosi don’t want to hear that. Ferrari don’t want to hear that. That’s the crucial thing for me. The race was no problem. Lewis was great. He was great in the race - a good recovery.”

Hamilton’s incredible F1 qualifying record

Hamilton boasts an incredible F1 qualifying record against his teammates over the years.

He’s only been out-qualified by a teammate across a season on two occasions.

In 2014, Nico Rosberg got the better of Hamilton, but it didn’t stop the Briton from taking his second F1 title.

Up against Russell in 2024, that was the only time Hamilton has been beaten across a full season.

Despite Russell’s prowess on a Saturday, Hamilton led the qualifying head-to-head together as teammates going into their final season.

Currently, Hamilton is 1-3 down against Leclerc at Ferrari, only coming out on top in Shanghai.