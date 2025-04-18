Lewis Hamilton escapes penalty for FP2 incident with Alex Albon

Lewis Hamilton hasn't been punished for his incident with Alex Albon in second practice

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton hasn’t been penalised for impeding Alex Albon during second practice for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton blocked Albon, who was on a fast lap at the time, in the early stages of FP2 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The seven-time world champion was driving slowly on the racing line on the approach to Turn 17.

Albon was forced to back off, ruining his lap entirely.

The incident was quickly put under investigation by the stewards.

Unsurprisingly, Hamilton has avoided picking up a penalty due to the stewards taking a lenient approach when it comes to practice. 

Had it been in qualifying, Hamilton would have likely received a grid penalty.

Explaining why Hamilton wasn’t penalised, the stewards noted: “However, as agreed with the teams, unless the impeding during free practice was such that it could be regarded as dangerous, there will be no penalty for such impeding.

“During the hearing, the driver of Car 23 felt that he had the car under control at all times and while he was impeded, he did not consider the situation to be dangerous. He had seen Car 44 in front of him during the corner before.

“However, he did not expect Car 44 to be in the position on track that he was in and that shocked the driver of Car 23 as he approached Turn 17 and had to take evasive action.

“While his immediate reaction when the incident occurred was to say that it was dangerous, having looked at it subsequently, he agreed that it was not. We accordingly took no further action.”

It was a tough second practice session for Hamilton, who ended up 13th in the final order.

He was over six-tenths slower than Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who was fourth fastest. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
6m ago
Lewis Hamilton sets lowly qualifying target that could worry Ferrari in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
44m ago
Lando Norris “on the right track” after confidence-boosting Friday in Saudi Arabia
Lando Norris
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen: Red Bull pace ‘not where I want it to be’ after long run struggles
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton escapes penalty for FP2 incident with Alex Albon
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda takes blame for first Red Bull crash
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lando Norris
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as it happened
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Christian Horner blasts ‘noise’, claims Max Verstappen will stay
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
F1 News
3h ago
Aston Martin F1 boss responds to claim about Max Verstappen nine-figure offer
Max Verstappen
BSB Results
3h ago
2025 Official Donington Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1 (Friday)
Glenn Irwin, Ducati, Donington Park, test, 2025, April 18