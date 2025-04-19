Starting grid for F1 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is the starting grid for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 10 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 11 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on pole position after producing another breathtaking lap.

Verstappen pipped Oscar Piastri at the death to take his second pole of the year.

It means the reigning world champion starts the race on pole, just ahead of Piastri.

George Russell and Charles Leclerc will share row two on the grid at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Kimi Antonelli is on the third row, having secured fifth, starting the race alongside Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton will be disappointed with seventh - and he will start on the fourth row alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris will share the fifth row on the grid.

Norris crashed out of qualifying during the early moments of Q3, a major setback for him in the F1 title race.