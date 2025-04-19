Starting grid for F1 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
How the F1 grid will line up for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
This is the starting grid for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth race of the 2025 F1 season.
|2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on pole position after producing another breathtaking lap.
Verstappen pipped Oscar Piastri at the death to take his second pole of the year.
It means the reigning world champion starts the race on pole, just ahead of Piastri.
George Russell and Charles Leclerc will share row two on the grid at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Kimi Antonelli is on the third row, having secured fifth, starting the race alongside Williams’ Carlos Sainz.
Lewis Hamilton will be disappointed with seventh - and he will start on the fourth row alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris will share the fifth row on the grid.
Norris crashed out of qualifying during the early moments of Q3, a major setback for him in the F1 title race.