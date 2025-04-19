Starting grid for F1 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

The top three in qualifying
This is the starting grid for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
8Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on pole position after producing another breathtaking lap.

Verstappen pipped Oscar Piastri at the death to take his second pole of the year.

It means the reigning world champion starts the race on pole, just ahead of Piastri.

George Russell and Charles Leclerc will share row two on the grid at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Kimi Antonelli is on the third row, having secured fifth, starting the race alongside Williams’ Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton will be disappointed with seventh - and he will start on the fourth row alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris will share the fifth row on the grid.

Norris crashed out of qualifying during the early moments of Q3, a major setback for him in the F1 title race.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

