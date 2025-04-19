Key Red Bull strategy that helped Max Verstappen take pole explained

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has explained the key strategy decision that helped Max Verstappen claim pole position at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen produced a stunning lap to pip McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by just 0.010s in an incredibly close qualifying session under the lights in Jeddah, after championship leader Lando Norris crashed out.

Following a red flag for Norris’s crash which took the Briton out of pole contention, Red Bull elected to put enough fuel in Verstappen’s car so that he could complete two laps.

This was in contrast to his rivals, who all opted for a single flying lap attempt for pole.

Verstappen took top spot during his first run on used tyres, before he once again outpaced Piastri on fresh tyres to bag his second pole of the season.

"Coming into that qualy off the of P3, it was all about who was going to be third. And suddenly, Q1, Max went quickest, and you think, ‘hang on, are McLaren sandbagging here?’” Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"And then Q2, we were right there again. And then the unfortunate accident for Lando in Q3, there were only four cars with two new sets, which were the two McLarens, George and Max. Thankfully Lando was ok, but it left it right on the cusp of doing two times, for which there was 25 seconds of margin, or do you just hang in there and do one?

"We elected to do the two times, which puts you under pressure because if there’s any issue at all, you’ve lost that margin. What was super impressive for me was that, because you take the pit stop, you’ve got to carry the fuel.

“So he had six or seven kilograms more fuel on that first lap, which he went quickest, put the pressure then on the other guys.

"And then again, his last lap was outstanding. To get that pole, our second in the last three races, is really rewarding. A phenomenal performance by Max and the team, and good to have Yuki up there in Q3 as well."

Tough job to keep Oscar Piastri behind

Despite Verstappen’s incredible performance, Horner remains wary of McLaren’s pace and the threat from Piastri, who will line up alongside the Dutchman on the front row of the grid for Sunday’s grand prix.

"It does (reward pole position) because you have the fresh air. So, if you can convert the pole, you’ve got that benefit of running in the clean air and not being in the turbulence of a following car,” Horner added.

"But what we’ve seen this weekend, the McLaren is very, very quick, particularly in race trim. So I think we’re going to have a hell of a fight on our hands to try to keep Oscar behind us. But we’re starting in the best possible position, so great to be going into it on pole.

"Honestly, I did not believe that was possible going into that session. But it just shows, you never give up. We’ve got a great team, you keep fighting.

“You keep chasing the performance and then Max, he’ll go and deliver you that last ounce of performance."