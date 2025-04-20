Oliver Mintzlaff firm on Max Verstappen: “The truth is he owes Red Bull”

Oliver Mintzlaff has firmly insisted that Red Bull will cling onto Max Verstappen amid frenzied speculation about his future.

Red Bull’s overall inability to keep pace with constructors’ champions McLarens has left the entire team scratching their heads, and Verstappen reportedly considering his next move.

However, a sensational lap on Saturday in qualifying for the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has put Verstappen on pole position, at a race which often favours whoever starts first.

Meanwhile Mintzlaff, the managing director of Red Bull GmbH, the F1 team’s parent company, has spoken about whether Verstappen will stay.

Oliver Mintzlaff addresses Max Verstappen's Red Bull future

Oliver Mintzlaff, Christian Horner

“We are all dissatisfied with the current situation. Nobody wants to gloss over that,” Mintzlaff told Bild.

He was asked whether he was afraid to lose Verstappen, and replied: “No. I'm convinced that he will continue to take the long road he has taken with Red Bull so far.

“Max will also race for us in 2026.

“On the one hand, he has signed until the end of 2028 for a reason, and on the other hand, he has recently positioned himself clearly.”

Verstappen has publicly batted away speculation linking him with Mercedes and Aston Martin.

“Exactly,” Mintzlaff said. “Max once told me that he started his career at Red Bull – and would like to end it there.

“As far as I know, nothing has changed in this regard.

“We benefited a lot from Max, the best driver in the world. But the truth is that he owes a lot to Red Bull.

“Of course, we're going through a difficult phase at the moment, but I don't have the feeling that Max doubts that.

“As long as the attitude is lived that we want to build the best car in the world, he will pull together with us.

“This is the only way we can be successful again. And we will.

“A long-term partnership also includes sticking together in difficult times.”

Helmut Marko fanned the flames when he admitted Red Bull would lose Verstappen to an F1 rival unless they significantly upgraded the performance of their car.

Aston Martin then reportedly prepared a ‘deal of the century’ offer to recruit Verstappen with mind-blowing finances behind it.

Mercedes are also an option although Toto Wolff denied speaking to Verstappen about joining.

An unexpected option about Verstappen sitting out in 2026 then joining whoever had the best project in 2027 was also floated.