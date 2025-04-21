Pierre Gasly speaks out on Yuki Tsunoda clash: “I know him, it’s never intentional”

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda refused to blame each other for their dramatic Lap 1 clash at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Gasly and Tsunoda were the only two drivers who failed to finish the race after colliding on the opening lap.

Gasly attempted to overtake Tsunoda on the outside of Turn 4, the tight left-hander in the first sector.

It looked like Gasly could make the move stick, but the pair collided and clattered into the barriers as Tsunoda was unable to give any more room.

Gasly was instantly out of the race, while Tsunoda could return to the pit lane as Red Bull assessed his car for damage.

Tsunoda was out of the race due to significant damage to the rear of his RB21, retiring at the end of the opening lap.

Reflecting on the incident after the race, Gasly told Sky Sports: “There is no need to say too much about it. I know him, I know it’s never intentional.

“I had a good line into Turn 4 and could brake quite late, and try to leave as much space as I could on the outside. I already had the car past the white line. I kept my tools inside the track to make sure the pass was done.

“At the end of the day, it’s a tiny touch. It’s a shame it put a stop to both of our races.”

Tsunoda felt he couldn’t do anything to avoid the incident with his former teammate.

Tsunoda explained: “It’s hard to blame. I did as much as I could to avoid it. I was fully in control in terms of speed. I was not crashing into the car in front. I was in control.

“I tried to avoid it, not hitting Pierre. But it was probably the most tight corner at this track. Going side by side, you will always have risk.

“We both know, I assume, because of experience. It’s a shame how it ended up. It’s hard to say. He could say there was space. But from my point of view, I didn’t have much space. I tried to slow down as much as I could to avoid it. I don’t know what I could do.”

The FIA take no action

The stewards decided against punishing Tsunoda for the incident on Lap 1 in Jeddah.

It was revealed that Gasly didn’t blame Tsunoda in the stewards’ office, with the pair agreeing that it was a racing incident.

The FIA’s statement read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 22 (Yuki Tsunoda), the driver of Car 10 (Pierre Gasly), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence and determined that this was a first lap racing incident.

“Car 22 and Car 10 were battling for track position on the first lap. They navigated four corners without incident but collided on Turn 5. Both parties agreed that this was a lap one incident with no party wholly or predominantly to blame.

“Although we considered whether this was properly a lap one incident or really an incident between two cars (and no others) on lap one.

“Ultimately, given the narrow track and the fact that Car 55 was just in front of Car 22, led us to agree with the assessment of both drivers that this should be treated as a lap one incident with no further action.”