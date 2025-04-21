Fernando Alonso jokes “no dinner for him” after near-miss with F1 protege

Fernando Alonso quipped that Gabriel Bortoleto - who is part of the Spaniard’s management stable - will be punished for their near-miss at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Alonso was nearly pushed into the wall on the approach to Turn 1 when Bortoleto was battling Liam Lawson.

All three drivers were outside the top 10 at the time.

Fortunately, Alonso came away from the incident unscathed.

It would have been an awkward flight back home, particularly as Bortoleto is part of A14 Management - which is owned by Alonso.

Speaking after the race, Alonso said of the incident with Bortoleto: “No, we fly together now back home – so maybe no dinner for him!

“I was surprised. I nearly crashed, which is the last thing you want, but he didn’t see me. So I had to avoid the corner and then I gave back quickly the position, because I didn’t want to be penalised.

“But nothing changed in the race, we both are struggling at the moment.”

It was a disappointing race for both drivers in Saudi Arabia.

Alonso finished 11th, just outside the points, while Bortoleto was overtaken on the final lap by Jack Doohan.

Aston Martin’s difficult 2025 continues

Alonso has now failed to score points in the opening five races amid a tough start to the year for Aston Martin.

Teammate Lance Stroll has 10 points to his name - but the majority of his haul came during a chaotic Australian Grand Prix.

Reflecting on his race, Alonso added: “P11 is I think the maximum we could do today. Still out of the points, so in a way it’s the worst position to finish because you’re just one spot away.

“But as I said in Japan, maybe if they disqualify a few guys we’ll get some points. With Bortoleto, we almost crashed. I chose the outside line, it was a bit risky and he obviously didn’t see me.

“Luckily we both got close to the wall and then I had to cut Turn 1 and give the place back. Fortunately, nothing happened to either of us. It’s no big deal. These things happen. It’s our fault for having to be fighting with the Saubers.

“We gave it everything. That’s in our DNA always. Doesn’t matter if I’m fighting for the championship, a podium, or P14. It’s guaranteed that I’ll give 100 per cent always like it’s the race that decides a world championship.

“Doing 50 qualifying laps wears you down, but I don’t know how to race any other way.”