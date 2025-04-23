Ferrari set upgrade timeline in bid to close gap to McLaren in F1 2025

Ferrari are set to bring their next raft of F1 upgrades to the first European race of the season at Imola rather than to Miami.

Ferrari scored their first podium of the 2025 F1 season last time out.

Charles Leclerc starred in Saudi Arabia, finishing third behind Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

Leclerc overtook Mercedes’ George Russell on track into Turn 1 before fending off McLaren’s Lando Norris in the closing laps.

Still, it’s been a disappointing start to the year, given the expectations around Ferrari heading into the year following the signing of Lewis Hamilton.

Their next upgrade package will be introduced for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on May 18.

The next race in Miami is a sprint weekend, meaning teams will just have one hour of practice ahead of sprint qualifying on the Friday.

“Miami, there is the Sprint race and little time to work; we will probably bring updates to Imola,” Frederic Vasseur said as quoted by Motorsport Week.

Vasseur identifies qualifying weakness

Like last year, Ferrari’s main weakness appears to be in qualifying.

Leclerc qualified fourth in Saudi Arabia, but proved to be a closer match in race trim.

Vasseur feels that Ferrari needs to improve their qualifying pace, particularly as dirty air is a more significant factor this year.

“If we are not further ahead it is because of qualifying, that is clear,” Vasseur explained.

“The pace has always been very good in the race. We need to be more consistent over the whole weekend, in all sessions, and do a better job.

“Clearly we have weaknesses, I think especially in qualifying.”

In terms of Ferrari’s mindset heading into the rest of the year, Vasseur is taking it race by race.

“We have to be honest with ourselves and analyse the situation,” he continued.

“When you understand where the problems are, you can work to solve them and we think we have understood where to intervene. We keep the same approach as last year and think race by race.”

