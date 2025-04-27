Max Verstappen joining Aston Martin in F1 2026 would make “most sense” - Johnny Herbert

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert says the most sensible option for Max Verstappen would be to leave Red Bull and join Aston Martin next year.

A relatively tough start to the season for Red Bull has led to doubts over Verstappen seeing out his deal with the team until the end of the 2028 season.

The Dutchman has already conceded that he is not a contender for this year’s title, with McLaren having made a further step forward after winning the constructors’ championship in 2024.

Any career decision would have to take the impact of 2026 regulations into account, as the shift in rules could blow the field wide open and leave struggling teams with a large deficit to overcome.

Should Verstappen decide to leave the team with which he has won all four of his F1 titles, Mercedes and Aston Martin would be his primary options.

Mercedes is widely understood to have built the best power unit for 2026, while Aston Martin is taking on works engines from Red Bull’s current partner Honda and its chassis development has been bolstered by the arrival of Adrian Newey.

A sabbatical from F1 in 2026, which could potentially allow him to focus on other areas of life, is also believed to be on the table.

Herbert, who currently works as a TV pundit for Sky Sports, said it would be better for Verstappen to change teams at the onset of the new regulations - with Aston Martin being his best option.

“Would Max Verstappen lose his racing edge if he was to take a one-year sabbatical? No, I don't think he would,” the 60-year-old told CoinCasino.

“Max would always be ready for it, even after a year off. He has three choices: stay where he is at Red Bull, choose to join Aston Martin or Mercedes, or take a one-year sabbatical.

"Mercedes are the ones who spoke with the Verstappens even before Max joined F1 and they have a better car for next year. They've lost their edge, but they can have improved a lot this year.

“Mercedes are better than Aston Martin, but one team has Adrian Newey ahead of the 2026 regulation changes. The Mercedes I've heard on the grapevine is in a very good position for next season, competitive-wise. So, if there have been serious negotiations, Verstappen will be very aware of this.

"With the one-year sabbatical, Verstappen can wait and see what car has been delivered in 2026 and join a team from there.

“But, I think he'd want to be at a team from the start of the new regulations, to take charge and mould the car towards his driving style.

“If the Mercedes is really good and Kimi Antonelli and George Russell are consistently finishing first and second, Verstappen will have lost his chance of joining the team.

“Then he'll be hoping that the Aston Martin can perform. If either team dominates next season, they won't want to fix what's not broken. But right now, the move to Aston Martin makes the most sense.”

Verstappen currently sits third in the drivers’ championship on 87 points, 12 behind McLaren’s standings leader Oscar Piastri.

Red Bull also holds third place in the constructors’ championship after the opening five rounds of the season, but already trails McLaren by 99 points.

Herbert has also advised Aston Martin to go 'all out' for Verstappen with additional investment from Saudi Arabia.