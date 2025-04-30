Bernie Ecclestone backs Mick Schumacher as possible Cadillac option for 2026

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone thinks Mick Schumacher could be an excellent option for a team on the grid as they look to tap into the American market.

Since the growth of F1 through the Netflix documentary Drive to Survive, the sport’s popularity has skyrocketed, particularly in America.

There are now three races stateside - Miami, Texas and Las Vegas - and F1 welcomes an 11th team from next year in Cadillac.

Cadillac have yet to confirm their driver line-up for next year, with a host of names linked with the team.

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are all thought to be in the frame to drive for Cadillac next year.

There’s also been talk of Cadillac wanting an American driver in one of the seats, with Colton Herta a possible option.

Ecclestone, who ran F1 for over 40 years, believes Schumacher could be a good alternative to an American driver.

Speaking to F1-Insider, Ecclestone said: “If Michael had been at his side, Mick would be a regular driver in Formula 1 today.

“What speaks for him: The name Schumacher has even more radiance in the USA than in Europe. Formula 1 could continue to use this name.”

Schumacher hasn’t been on the F1 grid since the end of 2022.

Haas dropped him after two seasons, ultimately favoruing Nico Hulkenberg.

Since then, Schumacher has been a Mercedes test and reserve driver while he’s competed for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

Former AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost has also backed Schumacher for a potential return.

“I hope it’s not too late for Mick,” Tost added.

“In Formula 1, you are quickly forgotten if you are away for too long. But Mick would still have what it takes.

“With appropriate preparation, he would be a good choice for Cadillac.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

