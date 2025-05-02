Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Miami GP with Antonelli on pole

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 5pm UK). Qualifying for the grand prix is immediately after. The grand prix is on Sunday.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint race - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 12 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position for the first time in his F1 career after producing a sublime lap in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

The 18-year-old Mercedes rookie will start on the front row alongside McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri, who fell 0.045s shy.

Teammate Lando Norris goes from third with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside in P4.

George Russell starts fifth in the other Mercedes, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Alex Albon will line up eighth for Williams, ahead of Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) who complete the top-10 starters.

Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint race.