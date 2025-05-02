Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Miami GP with Antonelli on pole

Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Miami GP with shock pole-sitter
The starting grid for the F1 sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.
The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 5pm UK). Qualifying for the grand prix is immediately after. The grand prix is on Sunday.
|2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint race - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position for the first time in his F1 career after producing a sublime lap in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race.
The 18-year-old Mercedes rookie will start on the front row alongside McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri, who fell 0.045s shy.
Teammate Lando Norris goes from third with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside in P4.
George Russell starts fifth in the other Mercedes, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
Alex Albon will line up eighth for Williams, ahead of Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) who complete the top-10 starters.
Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint race.