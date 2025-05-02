Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Miami GP with Antonelli on pole

Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Miami GP with shock pole-sitter

The starting grid for the F1 sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli starts the Miami GP sprint from pole
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The sprint race is the first session of Saturday (at 5pm UK). Qualifying for the grand prix is immediately after. The grand prix is on Sunday.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint race - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Kimi Antonelli starts from pole position for the first time in his F1 career after producing a sublime lap in qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race. 

The 18-year-old Mercedes rookie will start on the front row alongside McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri, who fell 0.045s shy. 

Teammate Lando Norris goes from third with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside in P4. 

George Russell starts fifth in the other Mercedes, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. 

Alex Albon will line up eighth for Williams, ahead of Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) who complete the top-10 starters. 

Points are awarded to the top eight finishers in the sprint race. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

