F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli claims sensational pole position for Miami Grand Prix sprint race.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team SQ1 SQ2 SQ3 1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.858s 1m27.384s 1m26.482s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.951s 1m27.354s 1m26.527s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m27.890s 1m27.109s 1m26.582s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.953s 1m27.245s 1m26.737s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.688s 1m27.666s 1m26.791s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.231s 1m27.467s 1m26.808s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.231s 1m27.546s 1m27.030s 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m27.859s 1m27.697s 1m27.193s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.394s 1m27.773s 1m27.543s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m28.455s 1m27.766s 1m27.790s 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.542s 1m27.850s 12 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.303s 1m28.070s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.345s 1m28.167s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.914s 1m28.375s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m27.899s No time set 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.028s 17 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m29.171s 18 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m29.246s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m29.312s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.825s

First F1 pole for Kimi Antonelli

Antonelli secured pole for the F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint race with a superb lap.

The 18-year-old Italian beat the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to claim his first ever F1 pole, producing a lap that was just 0.045s faster than Piastri.

New father Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth on the grid, two tenths down on Antonelli after completing two flying laps in SQ3.

George Russell ran earlier than his rivals and ended up fifth as he watched his teammate snatch pole from his garage.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were sixth and seventh and over three tenths adrift.

Alex Albon grabbed eighth on the grid for Williams, ahead of Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso, who rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Aston Martin.

Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on a spot in SQ3 with an impressive qualifying effort for Sauber as he outpaced Haas’ Esteban Ocon and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who hit the wall on his final lap.

Liam Lawson was another SQ2 casualty in 14th for Racing Bulls, while Carlos Sainz did not set a time after being forced to abort his lap following a huge lock up at Turn 11.

Lance Stroll suffered yet another elimination in the first part of qualifying as he could only take 16th, ahead of the under-pressure Jack Doohan, who fumed at his Alpine team over the radio after he was also dumped out.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda endured a dreadful session and was knocked out in 18th as he ended up quicker than only Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto and Ollie Bearman’s Haas.