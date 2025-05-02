2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results

Full results from Sprint Qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli claims sensational pole position for Miami Grand Prix sprint race. 

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamSQ1SQ2SQ3
1Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.858s1m27.384s1m26.482s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.951s1m27.354s1m26.527s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m27.890s1m27.109s1m26.582s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.953s1m27.245s1m26.737s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.688s1m27.666s1m26.791s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.231s1m27.467s1m26.808s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.231s1m27.546s1m27.030s
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m27.859s1m27.697s1m27.193s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.394s1m27.773s1m27.543s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m28.455s1m27.766s1m27.790s
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.542s1m27.850s 
12Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.303s1m28.070s 
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.345s1m28.167s 
14Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.914s1m28.375s 
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m27.899sNo time set 
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.028s  
17Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m29.171s  
18Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m29.246s  
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.312s  
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.825s  

First F1 pole for Kimi Antonelli 

Antonelli secured pole for the F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint race with a superb lap.

The 18-year-old Italian beat the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to claim his first ever F1 pole, producing a lap that was just 0.045s faster than Piastri.

New father Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth on the grid, two tenths down on Antonelli after completing two flying laps in SQ3.

George Russell ran earlier than his rivals and ended up fifth as he watched his teammate snatch pole from his garage.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were sixth and seventh and over three tenths adrift.

Alex Albon grabbed eighth on the grid for Williams, ahead of Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso, who rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Aston Martin.

Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on a spot in SQ3 with an impressive qualifying effort for Sauber as he outpaced Haas’ Esteban Ocon and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who hit the wall on his final lap.

Liam Lawson was another SQ2 casualty in 14th for Racing Bulls, while Carlos Sainz did not set a time after being forced to abort his lap following a huge lock up at Turn 11.

Lance Stroll suffered yet another elimination in the first part of qualifying as he could only take 16th, ahead of the under-pressure Jack Doohan, who fumed at his Alpine team over the radio after he was also dumped out.

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda endured a dreadful session and was knocked out in 18th as he ended up quicker than only Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto and Ollie Bearman’s Haas. 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Max Verstappen highlights major Red Bull weakness: ‘You need to be realistic’
Max Verstappen
F1 News
6m ago
Jack Doohan fumes at Alpine for SQ1 exit as F1 future rumours swirl again
Jack Doohan
F1 News
21m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s worrying “lacking the speed” verdict after Miami sprint qualifying
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
40m ago
Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Miami GP with Antonelli on pole
Kimi Antonelli starts the Miami GP sprint from pole
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Kimi Antonelli

More News

F1
2h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened
Isack Hadjar
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner's 'gene' quip about Max Verstappen becoming a dad
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner
F1 News
3h ago
“Overthinking” theory put forward for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari woes
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Jenson Button lauds Max Verstappen for ‘manhandling’ Red Bull in F1 title battle
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
4h ago
Danilo Petrucci: “It’s very difficult to find rear traction” at Italian WorldSBK
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.