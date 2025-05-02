2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Full results from Sprint Qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli claims sensational pole position for Miami Grand Prix sprint race.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|SQ1
|SQ2
|SQ3
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.858s
|1m27.384s
|1m26.482s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.951s
|1m27.354s
|1m26.527s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.890s
|1m27.109s
|1m26.582s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.953s
|1m27.245s
|1m26.737s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.688s
|1m27.666s
|1m26.791s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.231s
|1m27.467s
|1m26.808s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.231s
|1m27.546s
|1m27.030s
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m27.859s
|1m27.697s
|1m27.193s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.394s
|1m27.773s
|1m27.543s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m28.455s
|1m27.766s
|1m27.790s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.542s
|1m27.850s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.303s
|1m28.070s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.345s
|1m28.167s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.914s
|1m28.375s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m27.899s
|No time set
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.028s
|17
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m29.171s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m29.246s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.312s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.825s
First F1 pole for Kimi Antonelli
Antonelli secured pole for the F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint race with a superb lap.
The 18-year-old Italian beat the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to claim his first ever F1 pole, producing a lap that was just 0.045s faster than Piastri.
New father Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth on the grid, two tenths down on Antonelli after completing two flying laps in SQ3.
George Russell ran earlier than his rivals and ended up fifth as he watched his teammate snatch pole from his garage.
The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were sixth and seventh and over three tenths adrift.
Alex Albon grabbed eighth on the grid for Williams, ahead of Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso, who rounded out the top-10 qualifiers for Aston Martin.
Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on a spot in SQ3 with an impressive qualifying effort for Sauber as he outpaced Haas’ Esteban Ocon and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, who hit the wall on his final lap.
Liam Lawson was another SQ2 casualty in 14th for Racing Bulls, while Carlos Sainz did not set a time after being forced to abort his lap following a huge lock up at Turn 11.
Lance Stroll suffered yet another elimination in the first part of qualifying as he could only take 16th, ahead of the under-pressure Jack Doohan, who fumed at his Alpine team over the radio after he was also dumped out.
Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda endured a dreadful session and was knocked out in 18th as he ended up quicker than only Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto and Ollie Bearman’s Haas.