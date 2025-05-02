Christian Horner's 'gene' quip about Max Verstappen becoming a dad

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner reacts to Max Verstappen's wonderful personal news.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner does not expect Max Verstappen to change after becoming a father for the first time.

Four-time world champion Verstappen announced the birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Dutchman arrived late in Miami after skipping Thursday’s media day to witness the birth of his daughter Lily.

Reacting to the news, Red Bull team boss Horner pointed to the “incredible” genes that Lily has being Verstappen’s daughter and the grandchild of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

"He's gonna be a very present father, I'm sure,” Horner said during Friday’s FIA press conference.

“You [have] got to get involved. You've got to get involved with the nappies. You've got to get involved in the middle of the night and so on.

"It's the most wonderful thing, welcoming a new addition to any family. And life will be very different for him in many respects now as a parent.

"I'm just thinking of the genes of that child, it’s quite incredible when you think of Verstappen and Piquet.

“If it was a racehorse, it would be worth a fortune. But it's going to make life a little different for him.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: "Obviously, we're all different, and for me, a child is born with a DNA and it's not a lot, I believe in nature, not so much nurture.

“But he's been as far, where what I can see great with his stepdaughter. I have no doubt he will be fantastic, fantastic father.”

Will Max Verstappen change?

Asked if he thinks Verstappen will change as a result of becoming only the second F1 father-driver on the current grid, Horner replied: “I don’t think so. He’s a pretty measured guy. He’s obviously got a step daughter as well.

“He’s just very measured. He enjoys family life obviously and I think for him, it’s business as usual.

“He’s obviously tremendously proud and it’s a great thing for him and Kelly to welcome a baby girl. That’s a different achievement and a different perspective in life. It’s great for him and his family.”

Horner added: “He’s been operating at such a high level for such a long time.  Even back to 2021, 2020, he just continues to surprise us, with the levels he’s able to hit and achieve.”

Pressed on what impresses him the most about Verstappen, Horner said: “I think his ability to wring every ounce of performance out of the car.

“When you are really back to the wall, that last set of tyres in Q3, it’s the big pressure points where the greats really step up and that’s what we see time and time again with him.

“Just being comfortable in that zone and delivering at an unbelievable level.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Max Verstappen highlights major Red Bull weakness: ‘You need to be realistic’
Max Verstappen
F1 News
6m ago
Jack Doohan fumes at Alpine for SQ1 exit as F1 future rumours swirl again
Jack Doohan
F1 News
21m ago
Lewis Hamilton’s worrying “lacking the speed” verdict after Miami sprint qualifying
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
40m ago
Starting grid for sprint race at F1 Miami GP with Antonelli on pole
Kimi Antonelli starts the Miami GP sprint from pole
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying Results
Kimi Antonelli

More News

F1
2h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Qualifying - As it happened
Isack Hadjar
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner's 'gene' quip about Max Verstappen becoming a dad
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner
F1 News
3h ago
“Overthinking” theory put forward for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari woes
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Jenson Button lauds Max Verstappen for ‘manhandling’ Red Bull in F1 title battle
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
4h ago
Danilo Petrucci: “It’s very difficult to find rear traction” at Italian WorldSBK
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.