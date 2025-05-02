Christian Horner's 'gene' quip about Max Verstappen becoming a dad

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner does not expect Max Verstappen to change after becoming a father for the first time.

Four-time world champion Verstappen announced the birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old Dutchman arrived late in Miami after skipping Thursday’s media day to witness the birth of his daughter Lily.

Reacting to the news, Red Bull team boss Horner pointed to the “incredible” genes that Lily has being Verstappen’s daughter and the grandchild of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet.

"He's gonna be a very present father, I'm sure,” Horner said during Friday’s FIA press conference.

“You [have] got to get involved. You've got to get involved with the nappies. You've got to get involved in the middle of the night and so on.

"It's the most wonderful thing, welcoming a new addition to any family. And life will be very different for him in many respects now as a parent.

"I'm just thinking of the genes of that child, it’s quite incredible when you think of Verstappen and Piquet.

“If it was a racehorse, it would be worth a fortune. But it's going to make life a little different for him.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added: "Obviously, we're all different, and for me, a child is born with a DNA and it's not a lot, I believe in nature, not so much nurture.

“But he's been as far, where what I can see great with his stepdaughter. I have no doubt he will be fantastic, fantastic father.”

Will Max Verstappen change?

Asked if he thinks Verstappen will change as a result of becoming only the second F1 father-driver on the current grid, Horner replied: “I don’t think so. He’s a pretty measured guy. He’s obviously got a step daughter as well.

“He’s just very measured. He enjoys family life obviously and I think for him, it’s business as usual.

“He’s obviously tremendously proud and it’s a great thing for him and Kelly to welcome a baby girl. That’s a different achievement and a different perspective in life. It’s great for him and his family.”

Horner added: “He’s been operating at such a high level for such a long time. Even back to 2021, 2020, he just continues to surprise us, with the levels he’s able to hit and achieve.”

Pressed on what impresses him the most about Verstappen, Horner said: “I think his ability to wring every ounce of performance out of the car.

“When you are really back to the wall, that last set of tyres in Q3, it’s the big pressure points where the greats really step up and that’s what we see time and time again with him.

“Just being comfortable in that zone and delivering at an unbelievable level.”