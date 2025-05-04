F1 World Championship points after 2025 Miami Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers' championship following his fourth victory of the season at the Miami Grand Prix.
2025 F1 drivers' standings
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|131
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|115
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1
|99
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|93
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|53
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|48
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|41
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|30
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|14
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|14
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|9
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|7
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|7
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|6
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|16
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|0
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
Piastri is now 16 points ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris after six rounds in 2025. Piastri has won four of the opening six races now, moving ahead of his teammate in terms of career wins.
Max Verstappen is third in the order, 32 points behind Piastri in the championship. Verstappen lost crucial points in the sprint race, having picked up a 10-second time penalty for a pit lane incident with Kimi Antonelli.
George Russell is just six points behind the reigning world champion following Miami. Charles Leclerc is five points ahead of Kimi Antonelli, who is seven ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
2025 F1 constructors' standings
McLaren have a comfortable lead at the top of the 2025 F1 constructors' standings after their fifth win of 2025.
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|246
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|141
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1
|105
|4
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|94
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|37
|6
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|20
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|14
|8
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|8
|9
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|7
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|6
McLaren are 105 points ahead of Mercedes in the race for this year's constructors' title. McLaren are on course for back-to-back constructors' titles after a dominant display in Miami this weekend.
Mercedes are 36 ahead of Red Bull, while Ferrari are within touching distance of the Milton Keynes-based out. Williams lead F1's midfield, 17 points ahead of Haas.
Aston Martin are seventh in the order, with all 14 of their points coming from Lance Stroll.