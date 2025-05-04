F1 World Championship points after 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers' championship following his fourth victory of the season at the Miami Grand Prix.

2025 F1 drivers' standings

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team4131
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1115
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing199
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team093
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP053
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team048
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP041
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing030
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team014
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team09
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team07
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing07
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
16Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team05
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
18Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing00
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

Piastri is now 16 points ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris after six rounds in 2025. Piastri has won four of the opening six races now, moving ahead of his teammate in terms of career wins.

Max Verstappen is third in the order, 32 points behind Piastri in the championship. Verstappen lost crucial points in the sprint race, having picked up a 10-second time penalty for a pit lane incident with Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell is just six points behind the reigning world champion following Miami. Charles Leclerc is five points ahead of Kimi Antonelli, who is seven ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

2025 F1 constructors' standings

McLaren have a comfortable lead at the top of the 2025 F1 constructors' standings after their fifth win of 2025.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team5246
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0141
3Oracle Red Bull Racing1105
4Scuderia Ferrari HP094
5Atlassian Williams Racing037
6MoneyGram Haas F1 Team020
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team014
8Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team08
9BWT Alpine F1 Team07
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber06

McLaren are 105 points ahead of Mercedes in the race for this year's constructors' title. McLaren are on course for back-to-back constructors' titles after a dominant display in Miami this weekend.

Mercedes are 36 ahead of Red Bull, while Ferrari are within touching distance of the Milton Keynes-based out. Williams lead F1's midfield, 17 points ahead of Haas.

Aston Martin are seventh in the order, with all 14 of their points coming from Lance Stroll. 

