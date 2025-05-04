F1 World Championship points after 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers' championship following his fourth victory of the season at the Miami Grand Prix.

2025 F1 drivers' standings

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 131 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 115 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 99 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 93 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 53 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 48 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 41 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 30 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 14 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 9 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 7 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 7 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 16 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 5 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 18 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 0 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

Piastri is now 16 points ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris after six rounds in 2025. Piastri has won four of the opening six races now, moving ahead of his teammate in terms of career wins.

Max Verstappen is third in the order, 32 points behind Piastri in the championship. Verstappen lost crucial points in the sprint race, having picked up a 10-second time penalty for a pit lane incident with Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell is just six points behind the reigning world champion following Miami. Charles Leclerc is five points ahead of Kimi Antonelli, who is seven ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

2025 F1 constructors' standings

McLaren have a comfortable lead at the top of the 2025 F1 constructors' standings after their fifth win of 2025.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 5 246 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 141 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 105 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 94 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 37 6 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 20 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 14 8 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 8 9 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 7 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6

McLaren are 105 points ahead of Mercedes in the race for this year's constructors' title. McLaren are on course for back-to-back constructors' titles after a dominant display in Miami this weekend.

Mercedes are 36 ahead of Red Bull, while Ferrari are within touching distance of the Milton Keynes-based out. Williams lead F1's midfield, 17 points ahead of Haas.

Aston Martin are seventh in the order, with all 14 of their points coming from Lance Stroll.