Lewis Hamilton delivers sassy radio message amid Ferrari team orders confusion

A messy race for Ferrari in Miami over team radio...

Lewis Hamilton delivered a memorable soundbite as Ferrari team orders dominated the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The Virtual Safety Car caused by Oliver Bearman’s stricken Haas allowed Hamilton to make a pit stop.

Hamilton stopping under the VSC saved him around nine seconds in race time, allowing him to move up the order after a lacklustre opening part of the race from 12th on the grid.

Charles Leclerc stopped one lap later than Hamilton but didn’t benefit as much from the VSC as the caution period ended as Leclerc exited his pit box.

Hamilton was only a few seconds behind his teammate - but crucially, on the medium tyres, given that he started on the hards.

Hamilton moved into DRS range of his teammate after Leclerc pulled off an aggressive overtake on Carlos Sainz.

The seven-time world champion spent several laps stuck behind Leclerc, which led to several messages over team radio.

Initially, Hamilton said: “You want me to just sit here the whole race?”.

With no movement on the Ferrari pit wall, Hamilton complained again: “This is not good teamwork, that’s all I’m going to say”.

After referring to letting Leclerc through in China, Ferrari ordered the Monegasque to move over on Lap 39, which he did immediately.

Ferrari fiasco continues

Even though Hamilton was let through, he couldn't make the most of clean air.

Hamilton felt the best of his tyres were used up, meaning Leclerc could stick with him.

It meant that it was Leclerc now being held up.

Fast-forward to Lap 53, Hamilton moved over for Leclerc to let him have a run at Kimi Antonelli.

Shortly after the team order, Hamilton delivered a sassy radio message after being told Carlos Sainz was just 1.4s behind.

Hamilton replied: “You want me to let him past as well?”

Hamilton would fend off Sainz on the final lap to secure eighth in Miami.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

