2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results from the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri leads home McLaren 1-2 at the F1 Miami Grand Prix to increase his championship lead.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|57 laps
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+4.630s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+37.644s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+39.956s
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+48.067s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+55.502s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+57.036s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+60.186s
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+60.577s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+74.434s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+74.602s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+82.006s
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+90.445s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+ 1 Lap
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+ 1 Lap
|DNF
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|41 laps
|DNF
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|33 laps
|DNF
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|28 laps
|DNF
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|2 laps
Piastri overtook polesitter Max Verstappen to move into a lead he never relinquished, while teammate Lando Norris fought back from losing ground at the start to complete a maximum score for McLaren.
It marks Piastri's third consecutive victory following back-to-back wins in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
George Russell completed the podium in a distant third for Mercedes, ahead of Verstappen, who could only finish fourth.
Alex Albon took a brilliant fifth for Williams ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
Charles Leclerc was seventh for Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton after the pair were told to switch positions twice, leading to some sassy radio exchanges from the seven-time world champion.
Carlos Sainz ensured both Williams scored points in ninth, while Yuki Tsunoda claimed the final point on offer for Red Bull.
Liam Lawson and Jack Doohan retired due to damage incurred in a first-lap collision between the pair.
Gabriel Bortoleto and Oliver Bearman also failed to finish, with their Sauber and Haas cars suffering terminal engine trouble.