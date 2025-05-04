2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results from the Miami Grand Prix, Round 6 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri leads home McLaren 1-2 at the F1 Miami Grand Prix to increase his championship lead. 

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team57 laps
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+4.630s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+37.644s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+39.956s
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+48.067s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+55.502s
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+57.036s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+60.186s
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+60.577s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+74.434s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+74.602s
12Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+82.006s
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+90.445s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+ 1 Lap
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+ 1 Lap
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+ 1 Lap
DNFLiam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team41 laps
DNFGabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber33 laps
DNFOliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team28 laps
DNFJack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team2 laps

Piastri overtook polesitter Max Verstappen to move into a lead he never relinquished, while teammate Lando Norris fought back from losing ground at the start to complete a maximum score for McLaren. 

It marks Piastri's third consecutive victory following back-to-back wins in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. 

George Russell completed the podium in a distant third for Mercedes, ahead of Verstappen, who could only finish fourth. 

Alex Albon took a brilliant fifth for Williams ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. 

Charles Leclerc was seventh for Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton after the pair were told to switch positions twice, leading to some sassy radio exchanges from the seven-time world champion. 

Carlos Sainz ensured both Williams scored points in ninth, while Yuki Tsunoda claimed the final point on offer for Red Bull. 

Liam Lawson and Jack Doohan retired due to damage incurred in a first-lap collision between the pair. 

Gabriel Bortoleto and Oliver Bearman also failed to finish, with their Sauber and Haas cars suffering terminal engine trouble. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

