Oscar Piastri leads home McLaren 1-2 at the F1 Miami Grand Prix to increase his championship lead.

2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 57 laps 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +4.630s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +37.644s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +39.956s 5 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +48.067s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +55.502s 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +57.036s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +60.186s 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +60.577s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +74.434s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +74.602s 12 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +82.006s 13 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +90.445s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber + 1 Lap 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team + 1 Lap 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team + 1 Lap DNF Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 41 laps DNF Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 33 laps DNF Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 28 laps DNF Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 2 laps

Piastri overtook polesitter Max Verstappen to move into a lead he never relinquished, while teammate Lando Norris fought back from losing ground at the start to complete a maximum score for McLaren.

It marks Piastri's third consecutive victory following back-to-back wins in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

George Russell completed the podium in a distant third for Mercedes, ahead of Verstappen, who could only finish fourth.

Alex Albon took a brilliant fifth for Williams ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Charles Leclerc was seventh for Ferrari ahead of Lewis Hamilton after the pair were told to switch positions twice, leading to some sassy radio exchanges from the seven-time world champion.

Carlos Sainz ensured both Williams scored points in ninth, while Yuki Tsunoda claimed the final point on offer for Red Bull.

Liam Lawson and Jack Doohan retired due to damage incurred in a first-lap collision between the pair.

Gabriel Bortoleto and Oliver Bearman also failed to finish, with their Sauber and Haas cars suffering terminal engine trouble.