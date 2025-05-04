The F1 Miami Grand Prix is at risk of being suspended and potentially being unable to run due to the threat of lightning.

Current forecasts predict that severe thunderstorms could hit the Hard Rock Stadium area around 4pm, which is the time Sunday's grand prix is due to start.

F1's governing body the FIA has introduced precautionary measures in case the thundery showers do arrive as forecast.

“The stewards, exercising their power given under Articles 11.9.2.a and 11.9.3.n of the FIA International Sporting Code, decide the following," they wrote in a statement released to media including Crash.net.

“In accordance with local public safety standards there is a possibility that the race can be suspended due to risk of lightning strike at or around the circuit, in order to facilitate all personnel to 'shelter in place' in a relevant location.

“In such circumstance, for the safe and orderly conduct of the event, the following procedures shall apply:

“The race will be suspended in accordance with Article 57 of the Sporting Regulations, all cars must return to the pit lane and stop in the fast lane as described in Article 57.2.

“Once all cars have returned to the pit lane, teams will be informed using the official messaging system that cars must be pushed from the fast lane and returned to the teams’ garages.

“Garage doors must remain open until otherwise instructed. For the avoidance of doubt, any car which was in their garage at the time the race was suspended, or that is moved from the fast lane to any other part of the pit lane without or prior to such instruction being given will be arranged at the back of the line of cars before the resumption in accordance with Article 57.3 or 57.5 respectively.”

A heavy deluge of rain earlier on Sunday caused the F1 Academy support race to be cancelled.

Rain also caused chaos during Saturday's shorter F1 sprint race, which was won by McLaren's Lando Norris.

Assuming the Miami Grand Prix can go ahead as planned, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start from pole position, with Norris joining him on the front row.