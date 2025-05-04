McLaren accuse Red Bull of creating false F1 ‘narratives’

McLaren hit out at Red Bull for being "extremely good" at creating narratives to their advantage.

Norris was beaten to pole by Verstappen in Miami
Norris was beaten to pole by Verstappen in Miami

McLaren say F1 rivals Red Bull are “extremely good” at creating narratives which suggest they are a bigger underdog than they really are.

Max Verstappen beat the McLaren pair to secure pole position for the Miami Grand Prix, with Lando Norris ending up 0.065 seconds from the Red Bull driver. It marked the Dutchman’s third pole from six races in 2025.

McLaren had been tipped as the pre-race favourites coming into the weekend and despite Norris leading a 1-2 in the sprint race, the team could only manage P2 and P4 in qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix.

Red Bull have repeatedly downplayed their chances at events this year with McLaren being seen as the outright favourites at most circuits.

And McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes Red Bull have been creating narratives to suit their agenda. 

“Red Bull, they are very good at making fast cars, they are very exceptionally good I would say at driving fast cars and they are extremely good also in creating the narrative to their advantage,” Stella said at the Miami Grand Prix, where Crash.net are on the ground.

“They exploit every possible opportunity to stay in the competition and some of these opportunities sometimes is to create the narrative like: 'oh we are making miracles here, the others should win every single practice session and qualifying and race’.

“But this is the narrative created by some of our competitors which we read occasionally and then we change the page, and we focus on ourselves and when we focus on ourselves we look at the numbers, we look at the facts, we look at what we should be improving and there's a lot that we should be improving.

“So for me when I look at the facts. I also look at what Lando and Oscar deliver and deliver quite consistently, so yeah, well done to Red Bull even in terms of the way they manage their non-technical opportunities.”

Lando Norris eyeing Max Verstappen challenge

Despite narrowly missing out on pole, Norris remains upbeat about his chances of challenging Verstappen for the win at the scene of his maiden grand prix triumph 12 months ago.

"The DRS helps a lot around here with the overtaking. It's what you need. You also have some much bigger braking zones than you have in Suzuka, so I hope so anyway," Norris said.

"I hope that's the case and we can have a good race tomorrow. But I don't just expect competition from Max. Kimi [Antonelli]'s been quick all weekend and Oscar [Piastri] has been as well. So yeah, I just expect a tough race from all accounts.”

Oscar Piastri goes into Sunday’s race with a nine-point championship lead over Norris, with Verstappen a further 10 points back in third. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
17h ago
Verdict from Miami paddock insider as one F1 team badly struggles
Fernando Alonso
WSBK News
3m ago
Alvaro Bautista: Sunday changes at Italian WorldSBK “not enough, but we are on the way”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
12m ago
McLaren accuse Red Bull of creating false F1 ‘narratives’
Norris was beaten to pole by Verstappen in Miami
WSBK News
51m ago
Grip issue hinders Toprak Razgatlioglu at Italian WorldSBK: “The bike doesn’t accelerate well”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
55m ago
The MotoGP rider whose strength is “a bit of a surprise” this year
Jack Miller

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Italian WorldSBK treble “incredible at my worst track” - Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Latest weather forecast for F1 Miami Grand Prix hints at added drama
Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
F1 points system: How does point scoring work? How many points for a race win?
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
F1 News
2h ago
The 10 richest F1 drivers of all-time
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher
BSB Results
2h ago
2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park - Race Results (1)
Bradley Ray, BSB, Race One, Oulton Park, 2025