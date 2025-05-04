Latest weather forecast for F1 Miami Grand Prix hints at added drama

The latest weather forecast ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix could result in an added headache for drivers and teams.

Wet weather already caused problems on Saturday during the sprint race.

Before Sunday’s grand prix, the latest look at the weather has indicated a 60% chance of rain for 4pm local time when the race is set to begin.

The National Weather Service for Miami and South Florida is warning of possible severe thunderstorms on the east coast of Florida.

Max Verstappen will start from pole position, and his Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: “Miami is a long race and it’s also a tricky race.

“There is a chance of rain too and as such, the risk of a safety car.

“A safety car can change the dynamic of the whole race as we have seen previously. As I say, all to play for!"

Lando Norris, second on the grid, said: “We have to prepare for the wet and dry. I have confidence in myself and the pace in the car.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: "The weather forecast for the race is mixed and we wouldn't be unhappy with a few rain showers.

“Our race pace isn't as strong as the McLarens in the hotter conditions, and both Verstappen and the Ferraris have shown in recent races how quick they can be in similar circumstances.

“It is an area we are working hard to improve on and hopefully we can take a step forward in the upcoming races. For now, we will race hard tomorrow and see what we can do from the second and third rows of the grid."

Mercedes’ Andrew Shovlin added: “Starting P3 and P5 still gives us the opportunity for a good result and, with threat of rain, anything can happen."