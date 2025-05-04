Lando Norris on latest Max Verstappen clash: “It’s crash or don’t pass”

Lando Norris has defended how he handled his Lap 1 battle with Max Verstappen at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, hitting back at critics who would complain either way.

Norris nearly took the lead off Verstappen on the opening lap of the race in Miami.

While Verstappen made a better start and covered Norris off into Turn 1, the Dutchman locked up and ran wide.

Norris looked to complete a switchback on Verstappen and get a better exit into the following sequence of corners.

However, Verstappen cut Norris off, forcing the McLaren driver off the track as a result.

Norris dropped back to sixth place, effectively ruining his chances of the race win, given that Oscar Piastri was now second behind Verstappen.

Speaking in parc ferme after the race, Norris reflected on his latest run-in with the reigning world champion.

“What can I say if I don’t go for it, people complain; if I go for it, people complain,” Norris said.

“So, you can’t win. But it’s really this with Max, you know, it’s, it’s crash or don’t pass. And, you know, unless you get it really right and you put him in the perfect position, then you can just about get there.

“But I paid the price for not doing a good enough job today, but I’m so happy with second.”

Norris “can’t fault” McLaren after dominant weekend

It was McLaren’s most dominant race day performance of the season so far as they took a 1-2 finish.

McLaren's nearest rival was George Russell, who finished over 30 seconds behind Norris.

Norris hailed McLaren for doing an “amazing job” as they look to win back-to-back constructors’ titles this year.

“Yes, it’s never, never the best feeling [on Lap 1]. But the team have done an amazing job, so I can’t fault them at all,” Norris added.

“Good pit stop, great pace, we were up the road, so it was a good feeling. But Oscar drove well, Max put up a good fight, as always, and I paid the price. But it’s the way it is.”

After six rounds, Norris sits 16 points behind Piastri in the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship.