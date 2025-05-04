Lando Norris on latest Max Verstappen clash: “It’s crash or don’t pass”

“So, you can’t win. But it’s really this with Max, you know, it’s, it’s crash or don’t pass.”

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen

Lando Norris has defended how he handled his Lap 1 battle with Max Verstappen at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, hitting back at critics who would complain either way.

Norris nearly took the lead off Verstappen on the opening lap of the race in Miami.

While Verstappen made a better start and covered Norris off into Turn 1, the Dutchman locked up and ran wide.

Norris looked to complete a switchback on Verstappen and get a better exit into the following sequence of corners.

However, Verstappen cut Norris off, forcing the McLaren driver off the track as a result.

Norris dropped back to sixth place, effectively ruining his chances of the race win, given that Oscar Piastri was now second behind Verstappen.

Speaking in parc ferme after the race, Norris reflected on his latest run-in with the reigning world champion.

“What can I say if I don’t go for it, people complain; if I go for it, people complain,” Norris said.

“So, you can’t win. But it’s really this with Max, you know, it’s, it’s crash or don’t pass. And, you know, unless you get it really right and you put him in the perfect position, then you can just about get there.

“But I paid the price for not doing a good enough job today, but I’m so happy with second.”

Norris “can’t fault” McLaren after dominant weekend

It was McLaren’s most dominant race day performance of the season so far as they took a 1-2 finish.

McLaren's nearest rival was George Russell, who finished over 30 seconds behind Norris.

Norris hailed McLaren for doing an “amazing job” as they look to win back-to-back constructors’ titles this year.

“Yes, it’s never, never the best feeling [on Lap 1]. But the team have done an amazing job, so I can’t fault them at all,” Norris added.

“Good pit stop, great pace, we were up the road, so it was a good feeling. But Oscar drove well, Max put up a good fight, as always, and I paid the price. But it’s the way it is.”

After six rounds, Norris sits 16 points behind Piastri in the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Charles Leclerc has “no bad feelings” towards Lewis Hamilton after team orders saga
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
27m ago
Lando Norris on latest Max Verstappen clash: “It’s crash or don’t pass”
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
F1 News
43m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Miami Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
52m ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers sassy radio message amid Ferrari team orders confusion
Lewis Hamilton
F1 Results
1h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Results
Oscar Piastri

More News

BSB News
3h ago
Ray shuts down “fast for one lap” talk with peerless win at Oulton Park in race one
Oulton Park Podium, Race 1, BSB, 2025, Ray, Irwin & Haslam
BSB News
3h ago
Second for Glenn Irwin “felt like a victory” in race one Oulton Park comeback
Glenn Irwin, Oulton Park, BSB 2025
BSB News
3h ago
Leon Haslam third in race one after taking opening Oulton Park laps “too easy” with Ray “already gone”
Leon Haslam, BSB, Oulton Park,2025
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Race Day - As it happened
The start
F1 News
3h ago
Explained: What will happen if lightning strikes at F1 Miami GP?
The F1 Academy race was abandoned due to heavy rain