Former McLaren F1 mechanic challenges claims Lewis Hamilton ‘has lost his talent’

Ex-McLaren F1 mechanic Marc Priestley doesn’t believe Lewis Hamilton has “lost all of his talent” despite struggling in recent years.

Hamilton has struggled since the introduction of the ‘ground effect’ set of regulations in 2022.

The seven-time world champion’s form has only worsened since then, losing out to George Russell in his final year with Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc has enjoyed a decisive edge over Hamilton in 2025, even though the 40-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance in sprint races.

Speaking on the Pitlane Life Lessons Podcast, Priestley discussed the challenge Red Bull’s second drivers face alongside Max Verstappen.

Since Daniel Ricciardo's departure at the end of 2018, Red Bull have struggled to find a strong teammate alongside Verstappen.

During that segment, Priestley referenced Hamilton and his struggles in recent years.

“Go back to Checo Perez, previously before him. A series of very good results at times in different cars over his career,” Priestley said.

“He’s been an overachiever on lots of occasions. It’s why he got the job at Red Bull Racing. But in recent years, you look at the two results from him and his teammate and he’s been absolutely awful. Does that mean he’s an awful driver? I actually think if you look at other drivers up and down the grid with Lewis Hamilton being a really good example right now.

“Lewis, seven-time world champion, statistically the greatest driver in Formula 1, yet since we went to the ground-effect cars in this modern era, first of all with him at Mercedes, now at Ferrari, he’s really struggled to get the best out of those.

“Now, do we believe that Lewis has suddenly lost all of his talent and is no longer a good driver? I certainly don’t believe that, I don’t think many people do. Or is the problem, not that he’s not a good driver, is the problem not that Red Bull can’t find a good driver?

“Is the problem that those drivers have a set of skills, [a set] of characteristics, a driving style if you like, the nuances of how they go about performing their craft? And do those characteristics and nuances no longer match up to the car or the tool that they’re being given to apply their craft in this sport?”

An important weekend at Imola for Ferrari

This weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is an important one for Ferrari.

Not only is it their home race, Ferrari are expected to introduce the first part of their upgrade package as they look to turn their season around.

2025 has been disappointing for Ferrari, scoring just one podium in the opening six races.

They sit over 140 points behind McLaren in the constructors’ standings.

Ferrari will be hoping for a smoother weekend than Miami, where they were out-paced by Williams.

They were also engulfed in a team orders saga which dominated the post-race media headlines.