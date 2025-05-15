Kimi Antonelli reacts to Lewis Hamilton’s secret letter: “It fulfilled my heart”

Kimi Antonelli has read the secret letter left to him by Lewis Hamilton.

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli has reacted to reading Lewis Hamilton’s secret letter ahead of this weekend’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

After last year’s Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton wrote a handwritten note for Antonelli.

Antonelli was chosen as Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes for the 2025 F1 season following the seven-time world champion’s shock decision to leave the team for Ferrari.

As Mercedes use the same motorhome for European races only, Antonelli only got to read the letter this weekend ahead of the race at Imola.

Speaking in the FIA press conference on Thursday, Antonelli was asked about the note left by Hamilton.

While he didn’t share exactly what it said, the letter clearly meant a lot to the 18-year-old.

“I think it tells you a lot on how Lewis is as a person,” Antonelli said.

“I think I could see a lot of the human side of Lewis, not only the driver. Reading the message, it fulfilled my heart to receive such a message from a such a figure in the sport.

“He has done so much. He’s still right there giving his best and he’s one of the best in history. To receive such a message, of course, it’s amazing. In the message, it contained also some advice and I use it as a motivation as well to go out there and do my best because it doesn’t happen every day.”

Antonelli was then asked if he’d keep the letter.

He replied: “Yes. It’s actually on the wall. I will keep it there because I think the message is so nice. I just want to leave it there because every time I enter the room, I can see the message. It’s also a really good reminder.”

Mercedes insight into Hamilton’s letter

Team representative Bradley Lord offered insight into what the letter contained.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast in December, Lord explained: “I walked into the room and on the wall there’s quite a long, handwritten note.

 “It was a note to Kimi and it was basically welcoming him to his new room, and it was wishing him the best of luck, saying some really nice things about the team and how, ‘if you care for them, they’ll care for you because they’re a great team.’

“I thought, ‘wow, what a nice thing to do.’ And actually we’ve had glass cut and it’s now covered in the room so it will be there forever more.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

