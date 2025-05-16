Ferrari’s Imola upgrades scrutinised by Ted Kravitz: “I was expecting a bit more”

Ferrari's upgrade package for this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has underwhelmed Ted Kravitz.

Sky Sports F1 technical analyst Ted Kravitz has admitted he was “expecting a bit more” from Ferrari’s upgrade package for this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Ferrari have endured a disappointing start to the 2025 F1 season, scoring just one podium in the opening six rounds.

Their best results have come in sprint races, with Lewis Hamilton victorious in Shanghai. 

After six flyaway races, F1 now has a triple-header in Europe.

The start of the European season is when F1 teams often introduce new developments to improve their cars.

Eight of the 10 teams, including Ferrari, have new parts for this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

However, Ferrari have opted to make a number of minor tweaks for this weekend despite their slow start to the season.

It’s expected Ferrari will wait to develop their cars further, with the Spanish Grand Prix at the end of the month potentially shaking up the order amid the clampdown on flexible front wings. 

Ferrari’s Imola upgrades

Ferrari’s Imola upgrades are centred around the rear of the car.

They’ve introduced a new rear wing for Imola, while changes have been made to the winglets in a bid to increase downforce.

Speaking ahead of FP1 at Imola, Kravitz explained Ferrari’s upgrades for this weekend.

“We have to talk about them [Ferrari] as they’re still looking to fix this car,” Kravitz explained.

“They’ve brought three small but they hope significant changes to their car this weekend. The first two are around the rear wing. It’s a new rear wing and a new beam wing - that’s the one just either side of the exhaust pipe there. It’s slightly higher downforce but they’re also hoping there’s more downforce from these bits.

“There’s these revised winglets - very complicated - but they’re adding downforce where the car needs it at the rear wheels. If I’m honest, I was expecting a bit more.

“Of course, Ferrari did bring a new floor a couple of races ago and they will be hoping that package together with the new rear wing, the beam wing and those little winglets will help them move up the grid this weekend at their home race at Imola.” 

