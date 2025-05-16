Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari brake problems have been “a big issue all year”

It was a difficult day for Lewis Hamilton at Imola as brake trouble hampered his progress.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says the brake issue that disrupted his second practice at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been “a big issue all year”.

Hamilton complained about his brakes throughout FP2 at Imola on Friday.

He voiced his concerns over team radio: “These brakes in mode warm up are horrendous. Mate... it’s not braking”.

In a separate radio message, he complained about the brakes again: “These damn brakes, mate. Ugh, these brakes are a problem.”

Hamilton ended the session 11th fastest, 0.6s off Oscar Piastri’s best time.

Reflecting on his Friday, Hamilton said: “P1 was good. I was really, really happy with the car in P1. It felt like we had made a step forward. I was feeling really positive.

“I literally changed like two of the tiniest things that shouldn’t have had barely any effect at all - the smallest change I’ve probably done this year. I had some brake issues that made a massive difference.

“That was then a fight with that. That’s been quite a big issue all year actually. I’ve never experienced that before so that’s a new thing for me this year.”

Hamilton confirmed that the ongoing brake problems aren’t linked to the fact he’s using Brembo brakes at Ferrari, rather than Carbon Industrie (what he used at Mercedes).

“No. It’s not the transition. It’s the performance,” he clarified.

When asked if it could be fixed, Hamilton replied: “I mean it’s a lottery. We will roll the dice and you put one on and it works, and you put another one and it doesn’t.

“We will see. I hope tomorrow we figure something out. We’re working on it.

Leclerc rules out pole challenge

Charles Leclerc returned to the paddock for practice after missing Thursday’s media day through illness.

After struggling in FP1, Leclerc fared better in the second session, ending the day in sixth.

“The whole FP1 was very tricky. We’ve had some different problems,” Leclerc explained.

“FP2 we put everything together a bit more and it was feeling better on my side. But still, we’re lacking performance. We know. Our weak point at the moment is the qualifying pace and we still need to work on that.”

Leclerc ruled out challenging the McLarens for pole.

“To go and take pole, honestly I don’t think we’ve got it in the car for now but the race pace was strong so that’s positive,” Leclerc added.

“But [it’s] also a track where overtaking is very difficult, so we’ve got to focus on our qualifying pace, that’s where we are putting all our effort into.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari brake problems have been “a big issue all year”
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Pressure fear for Fred Vasseur as Ferrari Tifosi flock to see Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur
F1 News
3h ago
Flavio Briatore undermines Alpine’s five-race claim for Franco Colapinto: ‘No set limit’
Flavio Briatore
WSBK News
3h ago
Staying out of trouble the key for Alvaro Bautista on “strange” Czech WorldSBK Friday
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Pierre Gasly suffers F1 car damage after ‘very sad’ rabbit strike
Pierre Gasly

More News

WSBK Feature
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu MotoGP move delay? Ducati close to two rider contracts?
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista
F1 News
4h ago
Lando Norris not fooled by McLaren’s advantage at Imola: ‘They always catch up’
Lando Norris
F1 News
4h ago
Frustrated Max Verstappen pinpoints where Red Bull need to improve
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega has “pain more or less everywhere” after huge Czech WorldSBK crash
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
5h ago
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Practice Results
Glenn Irwin, BSB, Donington Park, 2025