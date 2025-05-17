Yuki Tsunoda involved in scary rollover crash during Imola F1 qualifying

Yuki Tsunoda crashed heavily during the opening part of F1 qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

In the opening minutes of Q1, Tsunoda lost control of his RB21.

At the Villeneuve chicane, Tsunoda took too much kerb and spun off into the barriers.

After the initial hit, Tsunoda’s car flipped over, making it a scary rollover shunt.

Fortunately, Tsunoda came away from the crash unscathed.

As Tsunoda failed to set a time in Q1, he’s set to start Sunday’s race from 20th on the grid.

He will likely be forced to start from pit lane as Red Bull repair his car overnight and potentially give him a new chassis.

Tsunoda was on the back foot heading into qualifying, setting the 17th-best time in final practice.

Imola is a circuit that Tsunoda knows well from his time at Racing Bulls.

Red Bull’s sister team has heavily tested at the Italian circuit over the years.

Speaking after qualifying, Tsunoda said: “I’m okay, thankfully. But at the same time, it’s very frustrating how I ended up [out] in such an early stage, especially in a very unnecessary situation.

“It’s kind of up and down. Some sessions I feel okay, some sessions suddenly I’ve dropped a lot.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

