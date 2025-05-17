Oscar Piastri on Turn 1 rematch with Max Verstappen: “We know how each other races”

Oscar Piastri looks ahead to another potential battle with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri
Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri says there’s “nothing unexpected” about the prospect of going wheel-to-wheel with Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Piastri pipped Verstappen to take pole at Imola - the third of his F1 career.

The Australian is riding a wave of momentum, having won four of the last six races.

Despite Red Bull’s lack of pace relative to McLaren, Verstappen has posed a serious threat.

Verstappen and Piastri went head-to-head on the opening lap of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty after the stewards deemed he gained an advantage by cutting the first corner.

The duo also fought hard in Miami, with Piastri coming out on top.

Looking ahead to the fight on the opening lap with Verstappen, Piastri was asked

if he expected the four-time world champion to hit back after the pair’s battle in Saudi Arabia.

He told Sky Sports: “Not really. I think we know how each other races. That’s both very hard.

“Certainly not expecting any return of serve because I think that’s going to be the serve every single time. Nothing unexpected for tomorrow.”

Piastri confident in McLaren race pace

Piastri is riding a wave of momentum after winning four of the previous six races.

He sits 16 points clear in the drivers’ championship, while Verstappen is 32 points behind in third.

Reflecting on qualifying, Piastri said: “I thought it would be me, Lando and Max. Even yesterday I thought it would be me, Lando and Max, and that was the case.

“The first lap in Q3 for me felt good and I saw Max went a bit quicker so I knew his must have been solid as well and I had to find a bit more. The second lap was a very good one, so very happy. 

“We have good pace this weekend. I think our race pace should be strong. Let’s see what happens at Turn 1. I will try andget the best start I can and hold the lead.

“If I don’t, I don’t think it’s the end of my chances for victory. Let’s see what happens.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

