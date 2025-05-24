Starting grid for F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will start

Lando Norris will start the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix from pole position.

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 8 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 15 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team

Norris starts from the very front of the F1 grid for the first time since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after sealing a crucial pole position at Monaco.

The McLaren driver will be joined on the front row by home hero Charles Leclerc, who had topped every session going into qualifying in his Ferrari.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri starts third, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton joining him on the second row.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is fifth, and will have Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar starting next to him in sixth.

Fernando Alonso lines up from seventh for Aston Martin, with Esteban Ocon's Haas joining the two-time world champion on row four.

Liam Lawson and Alex Albon round out the top-10 starters for Racing Bulls and Williams.

After a disastrous qualifying, Mercedes will line up only 14th and 15th.

George Russell goes from P14 after his car broke down at the start of Q2, while rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli crashed out of Q1, leaving him P15.