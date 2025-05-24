Starting grid for F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will start
The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix.
Lando Norris will start the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix from pole position.
|2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Norris starts from the very front of the F1 grid for the first time since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after sealing a crucial pole position at Monaco.
The McLaren driver will be joined on the front row by home hero Charles Leclerc, who had topped every session going into qualifying in his Ferrari.
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri starts third, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton joining him on the second row.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is fifth, and will have Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar starting next to him in sixth.
Fernando Alonso lines up from seventh for Aston Martin, with Esteban Ocon's Haas joining the two-time world champion on row four.
Liam Lawson and Alex Albon round out the top-10 starters for Racing Bulls and Williams.
After a disastrous qualifying, Mercedes will line up only 14th and 15th.
George Russell goes from P14 after his car broke down at the start of Q2, while rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli crashed out of Q1, leaving him P15.