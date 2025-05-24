Starting grid for F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix: How the race will start

Lando Norris will start the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix from pole position. 

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
8Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
15Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team

Norris starts from the very front of the F1 grid for the first time since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix after sealing a crucial pole position at Monaco. 

The McLaren driver will be joined on the front row by home hero Charles Leclerc, who had topped every session going into qualifying in his Ferrari. 

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri starts third, with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton joining him on the second row.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is fifth, and will have Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar starting next to him in sixth. 

Fernando Alonso lines up from seventh for Aston Martin, with Esteban Ocon's Haas joining the two-time world champion on row four. 

Liam Lawson and Alex Albon round out the top-10 starters for Racing Bulls and Williams. 

After a disastrous qualifying, Mercedes will line up only 14th and 15th. 

George Russell goes from P14 after his car broke down at the start of Q2, while rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli crashed out of Q1, leaving him P15. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

