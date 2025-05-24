Lando Norris beats Charles Leclerc to pole position at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m11.285s 1m10.570s 1m09.954s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.229s 1m10.581s 1m10.063s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m11.308s 1m10.858s 1m10.129s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.575s 1m10.883s 1m10.382s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.431s 1m10.875s 1m10.669s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m11.811s 1m11.040s 1m10.923s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.674s 1m11.182s 1m10.924s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m11.839s 1m11.262s 1m10.942s 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m11.818s 1m11.250s 1m11.129s 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m11.629s 1m10.732s 1m11.213s 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m11.707s 1m11.362s 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.800s 1m11.415s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m11.871s 1m11.596s 14 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.507s No time set 15 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.880s No time set 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m11.902s 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m11.979s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m11.994s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.563s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.597s

Norris denied Leclerc a home pole by just 0.109s to claim his first pole since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third quickest, 0.175s down on his McLaren teammate who is 13 points behind heading into Sunday’s grand prix.

Lewis Hamilton recovered from his final practice crash to take fourth in his patched-up Ferrari, though the seven-time world champion was three-tenths slower than Leclerc.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen was fifth, seven tenths adrift.

Isack Hadjar produced a brilliant lap to claim sixth for Racing Bulls, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Haas’ Esteban Ocon.

Liam Lawson and Alex Albon completed the rest of the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Williams.

Carlos Sainz was frustrated to have missed out on a spot in Q3 as he took 11th in the other Williams, ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who was dumped out in Q2 and out-qualified by both Racing Bulls in the process, and Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Mercedes endured a nightmare qualifying in the Principality as George Russell’s W16 broke down, leaving him only 14th, one place ahead of rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli who crashed at the Nouvelle Chicane at the end of Q1.

Mercedes say Russell lost power after hitting a bump coming out of Turn 1.

F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto ended up 16th in his Sauber ahead of Oliver Bearman’s Haas, both of whom were unable to improve their lap times following Antonelli’s shunt, which caused the first of two red flags in qualifying.

Neither Alpine managed to progress from Q1 with Pierre Gasly only 18th and teammate Franco Colapinto 20th and slowest of all, with the pair split by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in 19th.