2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris beats Charles Leclerc to pole position at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.285s
|1m10.570s
|1m09.954s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.229s
|1m10.581s
|1m10.063s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.308s
|1m10.858s
|1m10.129s
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.575s
|1m10.883s
|1m10.382s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.431s
|1m10.875s
|1m10.669s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m11.811s
|1m11.040s
|1m10.923s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.674s
|1m11.182s
|1m10.924s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m11.839s
|1m11.262s
|1m10.942s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m11.818s
|1m11.250s
|1m11.129s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m11.629s
|1m10.732s
|1m11.213s
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m11.707s
|1m11.362s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.800s
|1m11.415s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m11.871s
|1m11.596s
|14
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.507s
|No time set
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.880s
|No time set
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m11.902s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m11.979s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m11.994s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.563s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.597s
Norris denied Leclerc a home pole by just 0.109s to claim his first pole since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third quickest, 0.175s down on his McLaren teammate who is 13 points behind heading into Sunday’s grand prix.
Lewis Hamilton recovered from his final practice crash to take fourth in his patched-up Ferrari, though the seven-time world champion was three-tenths slower than Leclerc.
Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen was fifth, seven tenths adrift.
Isack Hadjar produced a brilliant lap to claim sixth for Racing Bulls, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Haas’ Esteban Ocon.
Liam Lawson and Alex Albon completed the rest of the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Williams.
Carlos Sainz was frustrated to have missed out on a spot in Q3 as he took 11th in the other Williams, ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who was dumped out in Q2 and out-qualified by both Racing Bulls in the process, and Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.
Mercedes endured a nightmare qualifying in the Principality as George Russell’s W16 broke down, leaving him only 14th, one place ahead of rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli who crashed at the Nouvelle Chicane at the end of Q1.
Mercedes say Russell lost power after hitting a bump coming out of Turn 1.
F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto ended up 16th in his Sauber ahead of Oliver Bearman’s Haas, both of whom were unable to improve their lap times following Antonelli’s shunt, which caused the first of two red flags in qualifying.
Neither Alpine managed to progress from Q1 with Pierre Gasly only 18th and teammate Franco Colapinto 20th and slowest of all, with the pair split by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in 19th.