2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris celebrates his first pole since Australia
Lando Norris beats Charles Leclerc to pole position at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m11.285s1m10.570s1m09.954s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.229s1m10.581s1m10.063s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m11.308s1m10.858s1m10.129s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.575s1m10.883s1m10.382s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.431s1m10.875s1m10.669s
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m11.811s1m11.040s1m10.923s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.674s1m11.182s1m10.924s
8Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m11.839s1m11.262s1m10.942s
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m11.818s1m11.250s1m11.129s
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m11.629s1m10.732s1m11.213s
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m11.707s1m11.362s 
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.800s1m11.415s 
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m11.871s1m11.596s 
14George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.507sNo time set 
15Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.880sNo time set 
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m11.902s  
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m11.979s  
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m11.994s  
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.563s  
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.597s  

Norris denied Leclerc a home pole by just 0.109s to claim his first pole since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri was third quickest, 0.175s down on his McLaren teammate who is 13 points behind heading into Sunday’s grand prix.

Lewis Hamilton recovered from his final practice crash to take fourth in his patched-up Ferrari, though the seven-time world champion was three-tenths slower than Leclerc.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen was fifth, seven tenths adrift.

Isack Hadjar produced a brilliant lap to claim sixth for Racing Bulls, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Haas’ Esteban Ocon. 

Liam Lawson and Alex Albon completed the rest of the top-10 for Racing Bulls and Williams.

Carlos Sainz was frustrated to have missed out on a spot in Q3 as he took 11th in the other Williams, ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who was dumped out in Q2 and out-qualified by both Racing Bulls in the process, and Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Mercedes endured a nightmare qualifying in the Principality as George Russell’s W16 broke down, leaving him only 14th, one place ahead of rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli who crashed at the Nouvelle Chicane at the end of Q1.

Mercedes say Russell lost power after hitting a bump coming out of Turn 1.

F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto ended up 16th in his Sauber ahead of Oliver Bearman’s Haas, both of whom were unable to improve their lap times following Antonelli’s shunt, which caused the first of two red flags in qualifying.

Neither Alpine managed to progress from Q1 with Pierre Gasly only 18th and teammate Franco Colapinto 20th and slowest of all, with the pair split by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in 19th.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

