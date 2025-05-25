Fernando Alonso: “I’m performing at a very high level” despite F1 Monaco GP DNF

Fernando Alonso provided a stern defence of his abilities after another point-less outing at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver’s hopes of scoring for the first time in 2025 went up in smoke mid-way through the race when he retired due to a power unit problem.

He remains one of just four drivers without a single point heading into Spain, his home round, next weekend.

Fernando Alonso responds after point-less F1 Monaco GP

Fernando Alonso

“I'm performing at a very high level,” Alonso insisted after the Monaco Grand Prix.

“Obviously, you never have self-doubt when you are a Formula 1 driver. But it's true that from time to time to have a nice result is always welcome.

“It puts a smile [on your face]. You go tomorrow to the gym and you are a little bit more motivated, and you have some good news.

“In my case, there are no good news. So I need to keep going tomorrow morning to the gym.

“I need to keep performing well and that's what I take. Monaco is a very special, very specific place. Mega laps in qualifying. Good laps now in the race even without the DRS system.

“If I had no points because of the slow pace or contacts with other cars or touching the wall or whatever because of my mistakes, I would be very frustrated.

“But I feel the opposite; I feel I'm performing at a very high level. So I feel relaxed and waiting for an opportunity.”

Alonso was asked if he was desperate to see change quickly at Aston Martin.

“Well, to be honest, I will be happy if everything goes like this the whole season and I win in Australia next year,” he replied.

“For me, it doesn't really change to finish P8 in Barcelona or Canada to score eight points this year or 22. It doesn't change much.

“While next year, with the change of regulation, we really hope to be a contender for the championship. So I'm happy to accumulate all the DNFs this year.”

Aston Martin’s bold vision for the future was made clearer in Monaco due to the appearance of Adrian Newey.

The car design genius was making his first appearance in the F1 paddock for his new team since exiting Red Bull.

Alonso hopes that Newey’s influence on next year’s car, when the 2026 F1 regulations come in, could give him winning opportunities.

Fernando Alonso explains problem at F1 Monaco GP

Alonso explained the problem which caused the end of his grand prix: “I had a problem with the engine since Lap 15.

“I didn't have the air system, the electrical power. So I think I was like Danny Ricciardo in 2017 with no electrical power. So I had 160 horsepower less.

“But here in Monaco power was not crucial, so I kept the lap time reasonable and I think I was dreaming to keep the P6 at the end.

“Maybe it was not possible. But yeah, the race was good. In my case, qualifying was very good yesterday. So we lost an opportunity today.

“When you don't have the proper power and everything seems to be on the wrong foot again at the race start, it was bad, but today it's not bad luck.

“It's not [like] something came from the sky and hit our car. Or our own Safety Car today.

“Our engine was not well prepared into the race and we couldn't finish. So let's try to investigate that and make sure that it's not happening in the next races.”