Lando Norris ‘still has things that I need to work on’ despite F1 Monaco GP win

Lando Norris has vowed to keep on improving following his return to the top step of the podium in F1 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris claimed his first F1 victory since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The McLaren driver clinched pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc and retained the lead on Lap 1 despite a heavy lock-up.

Norris managed the pace from the front and resisted intense pressure from Leclerc behind to take McLaren’s first win in the principality since 2008.

It means Norris is now just three points behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Speaking at the FIA press conference on Sunday, Norris made it clear that he still needed to improve.

“I mean, people can write what they want. It’s not up to me. People have their own opinions, they can do all of those things,” Norris said.

“Thing is, none of them are true, 99% of the time. So, it’s all crap. I don’t mind what people write as long as I know the truth and my team know the truth, and that’s fine. I’ve been working hard over the last few months to get back to having that momentum that I had in Australia, that confidence.

“What I felt this weekend was a small step forward, but it’s not it. It’s not like I’ve nailed it now and everything’s back. There are still things that I need to work on, there are still things that – as a team – them giving me the equipment – and I don’t mean just making a quicker car, because the car’s quick enough – but giving me the things I need from the car in order to excel and maximise results, and the differences from last year to this year.”

Lando Norris “more emotional” after qualifying

Qualifying has been Norris’ main weakness this year.

This is why the British driver was “more emotional” after taking pole position than when he won the race in Monaco for the first time.

“So, still things from both sides, but I’m very proud of yesterday,” he added. “I’m happier with yesterday’s result than I am of today’s. I mean, today is incredible, but I was more emotional yesterday than I was today. That’s how much yesterday meant to me, to kind of get my groove back in qualifying, because it’s something I’ve just had my whole life.

“It’s just always been good, until this year. And I’ve had to work hard to try and get it back. For no other reason apart from a couple of things that I’ve clearly struggled with and also just having tough competition.

“Having Oscar, Charles, Max, I’m against the best guys in the world. And if you’re not performing at the highest level, you’re not going to compete against them.

“So, yeah, no one knows the amount of work and effort that goes into things apart from me and my team. And that’s the only people who need to know what goes into everything and know the truth of everything. And that’s the way it will stay.”