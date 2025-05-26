Isack Hadjar overcomes double practice crash to deliver “perfect weekend” in Monaco

Isack Hadjar reflects on a "perfect weekend" at the Monaco Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar was delighted to overcome two crashes in practice to deliver a “perfect weekend” at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

Hadjar starred in qualifying, securing fifth on the grid for the race following Lewis Hamilton’s penalty for impeding Max Verstappen.

The Frenchman maintained fifth off the start and settled in ahead of Fernando Alonso and Hamilton.

Racing Bulls were the first team to exploit the two-stop regulations.

RB teammate Liam Lawson deliberately backed the pack up to allow Hadjar to make his two pit stops without losing too much track position.

Hadjar ultimately lost out to Hamilton in the quicker Ferrari but secured his best result of the year with sixth, finishing narrowly ahead of Haas’ Esteban Ocon.

Reflecting on the race, Hadjar thanked teammate Lawson for his defensive work.

“Was a perfect weekend for me,” Hadjar said.” Honestly yesterday I had a lot of fun, a lot more fun than today, but still the race was perfectly executed.

“Liam helped me massively. It was great teamwork and also he helped me, but he also got points so I’m really happy for him.”

It wasn’t a smooth weekend for Hadjar, crashing twice in second practice.

Hadjar was pleased with the turnaround as his confidence was “quite low” heading into qualifying.

“Honestly, I’m really proud because after Friday confidence was quite low, FP3 was really tough,” Hadjar added.

“Didn’t have much confidence in the car and still somehow we managed to turn around really quickly and that was a great team effort so I’m really proud of my guys.”

“Nothing came easy” for Racing Bulls in Monaco

Lawson backed Hadjar up with his best result of the year by finishing eighth.

Their results mean they have moved ahead of Aston Martin in the 2025 F1 constructors’ championship.

“Don’t get me wrong, nothing came easily in this weekend,” team boss Laurent Mekies said.

“If you recall, we were not exactly topping the practice session time. We took it step-by-step, the guys have been doing a huge amount of laps, that was our only priority in FP1 and FP2.

“You have seen some kisses with the wall in free practice. So nothing came easily but slowly everything has been put together. The team has been doing an amazing job to support the talent of Isack and Liam.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

NASCAR News
37m ago
The Trackhouse team effort behind Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 win
Ross Chastain
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton left with “empty feeling” after challenging F1 Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
James Vowles sent mid-race text to Toto Wolff to apologise for F1 tactics
James Vowles and Toto Wolff
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT “achieved what we wanted to” despite cancelled Monday practice
Isle of Man TT, Rain,
F1 News
2h ago
Mohammed Ben Sulayem would support Carlos Sainz Sr’s bid for FIA presidency
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Isack Hadjar overcomes double practice crash to deliver “perfect weekend” in Monaco
Isack Hadjar
IndyCar News
3h ago
Conor Daly was “hanging on for dear life” in the Indy 500
Conor Daly
F1 News
3h ago
‘It got away from us’ - Oscar Piastri on Monaco GP as Lando Norris gains ground
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
RR News
3h ago
Isle of Man TT Monday practice cancelled due to weather
John McGuinness
MotoGP News
4h ago
Aprilia “ready to do our part’ in healing Jorge Martin rift after British MotoGP win
Massimo Rivola