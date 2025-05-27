Debutant set for first F1 outing at Spanish Grand Prix FP1

Formula 2 race winner Victor Martins will drive for Williams in this Friday’s opening practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

The Frenchman will take over Alex Albon’s FW47 for the one-hour session in Barcelona.

The outing will mark the first grand prix appearance for Martins, who joined the Williams Racing Academy at the start of April after splitting with his previous backer Alpine at the end of the 2024 season.

Williams hand chance to newcomer at F1 Spanish Grand Prix

He had already gained experience in Williams’ Formula 1 machinery as part of a TPC (testing of previous cars) run at Monza last month along with fellow academy driver Luke Browning.

“I’m super happy to be taking the wheel of the FW47 for the first time in Barcelona," Victor shared following the announcement.

"It will be an incredible experience to drive for the team. I’m working hard to prepare as much as possible to maximise my time in the car and make it a valuable session for myself and the team.

"I’m hugely grateful to everyone at Atlassian Williams Racing for giving me this opportunity and I’m looking forward to enjoying every second of it!”

Martins is contesting his third season in F2 with ART this year and sits eighth in the standings after a pole position in Melbourne and a podium in Jeddah. The drivers' championship is led by Browning.

Martin’s previous successes in junior racing include titles in Formula 3 and Renault Eurocup.

By giving seat time to the 23-year-old to Barcelona, Williams will be fulfilling the second of its four mandated rookie FP1 rookie sessions. Earlier in Bahrain, Browning drove Carlos Sainz’s car in practice.

“We’re proud that Victor will be taking part in his first Formula 1 session with Atlassian Williams Racing in Barcelona,” said Williams sporting director Sven Smeets.

“He continues to demonstrate that he is a talented driver, and this session is an important step forward in his career as part of the Academy.

"His participation in our TPC programme and simulator work in Grove have prepared him well and we look forward to seeing him in the garage this weekend.”