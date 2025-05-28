Fernando Alonso: Max Verstappen can do “special things” like Adrian Newey

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen
Fernando Alonso has refused to rule Max Verstappen out of the 2025 F1 title fight, praising the reigning champion as a “driving genius” capable of doing “special things”.

Verstappen is just 25 points behind F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri following the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Dutchman is the only non-McLaren driver to taste victory in F1 2025, winning in Japan and Imola.

Red Bull’s competitiveness has been up and down, depending on the track configuration.

The RB21 has come alive at high-speed circuits, while its weaknesses are exposed at low-speed, bumpy tracks.

Verstappen could only finish fourth in Monaco on Sunday as Lando Norris clinched his first victory since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

With the Barcelona circuit likely going to suit Verstappen and Red Bull, it could be a pivotal weekend in the race for the title amid the flexi-wing clampdown.

Alonso, who has been a huge supporter of Verstappen over the years, likened him to F1 design guru Adrian Newey as someone capable of doing “special things”.

“No, you don’t rule him out because he’s another driving genius, and since we’re talking about Adrian Newey, who could do special things, I think Verstappen can do them too,” Alonso told Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s been doing it this year too, and you can never rule him out for the title.

“But yes, this year is surely the toughest of all the championships he’s entered, and McLaren is probably the biggest favourite.”

Verstappen eyes Schumacher record

Michael Schumacher is the only driver in F1 history to win five consecutive drivers’ titles.

Schumacher remained unbeaten between 2000 and 2004.

Verstappen could equal Schumacher this year if he wins the title.

Verstappen has won every F1 drivers’ title since 2021.

He defeated Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic season finale in Abu Dhabi to come away with his first title.

In 2022, he faced stern competition from Charles Leclerc, but Ferrari fell away in the second half of the year.

2023 was the most dominant season in F1 history, with Red Bull winning 21 of 22 races.

Verstappen won 19 of those races - an F1 record.

Finally, in 2024, Verstappen resisted Norris’ mid-season charge to take his fourth title.

After winning seven of the opening 10 races, Verstappen won just two more races amid McLaren and Ferrari’s up-turn in form.

2025 looks set to be his toughest yet, given McLaren’s current performance advantage. 

