Red Bull told ‘they’ve still got the wrong driver’ as questions raised over Yuki Tsunoda

Sky F1 commentator David Croft believes Red Bull still have “got the wrong driver” after Yuki Tsunoda’s tough start with the team.

After just two races, Red Bull swapped Liam Lawson for Tsunoda.

While Tsunoda has been a small upgrade on Lawson, the Japanese driver has struggled to match Max Verstappen’s pace.

As a result, Red Bull could be set to finish fourth in this year’s F1 constructors’ championship.

There are just five points between Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari heading into this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky F1 podcast, Croft feels Red Bull will regret not signing Sainz.

“I personally think they’ve got the wrong driver still. If they want to win a constructors’ championship, go and get a driver that is good enough,” Croft said.

“And Yuki might well be in time, I don’t think he’s proved it. Well, they should have got Carlos Sainz. But for whatever reason, that didn’t happen.

“Carlos Sainz was the driver available on the market for next year. Now, once you’ve not got Carlos Sainz, who are you looking for in the future?

“Lando’s locked into a long-term contract. George Russell’s out of contract at the end of this year. It would be an interesting combo and it would give us plenty to talk about.

“And I don’t think there’s any animosity between George and Max. They’re just fiercely competitive human beings who have not always seen eye to eye on the track at any given moment.

“But that’s the calibre of driver they’re going to have to get. And I’ve not got a downer on Yuki, trust me.

“But is he a consistent podium finisher or race winner? Look at the stats. No, he’s not.

“Do you want to be a constructors’ champion? Yes. Therefore, go out and get a consistent race winner or podium finisher.”

Is Isack Hadjar next in line?

Isack Hadjar has been one of the revelations of the 2025 F1 season so far.

Hadjar has responded well to his setback in Australia, where he crashed on the formation lap.

The Frenchman has out-classed Lawson since his return to Racing Bulls.

His form has been so impressive that Damon Hill has labelled him as the biggest surprise of the year.

Hadjar’s form will no doubt catch the interest of Red Bull's senior management.