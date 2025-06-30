Jacques Villeneuve calls out Ferrari’s “odd” communication with Lewis Hamilton

Jacques Villeneuve found Ferrari’s communication with Lewis Hamilton “a little bit odd” during the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Ferrari enjoyed a positive display at the Red Bull Ring as they finished third and fourth.

Charles Leclerc secured his fourth podium of the year albeit nearly 20 seconds behind race winner Lando Norris.

Hamilton finished nine seconds behind his teammate, equalling his best result of the 2025 F1 season so far.

The seven-time world champion didn’t seem entirely happy with Ferrari’s decision to bring him in at the end of Lap 50.

Hamilton asked to “extend” his stint, as he was running ahead of Leclerc, who had just made his second and final pit stop.

When asked by race engineer Riccardo Adami to pit, he replied: “I don’t want to stop”.

It’s not the first time this year that Ferrari’s drivers have disagreed with the strategy choices.

Leclerc pushed for a one-stop strategy in Montreal - but was ignored.

Giving his view on the situation, Villeneuve said on his Instagram story: “Ferrari in the hunt, both a good result. But once again the communication between the engineer and the driver, they don’t seem to be on the right track.

“It was Leclerc in Montreal, Lewis Hamilton this time, this is a little bit odd.”

McLaren duel “a great show”

The first portion of the race in Austria was exciting as the McLaren pair fought for the lead.

Villeneuve declared it a “great show” and he was happy that McLaren allowed Norris and Oscar Piastri to race.

“That was a bit of a different race, obviously the McLaren was ahead of the opposition, but great battle from the two drivers. They fought it off from the last lap to the end, always on the edge and it was amazing to see. At some point they had to calm Piastri down a bit as he went overboard, but still a great show,” he added.

“Not a good day for Red Bull with Antonelli making a rookie mistake on Verstappen out, he should’ve known about that hairpin on the first lap. He’s been here in F2, he knows that it slows down like this.

“But even experienced drivers have made that mistake, so he will learn from that. Bortoleto did great, Lawson did amazing as well and that was a great battle with Alonso at the end. Great fight to keep that seventh position. It turned out to be a great, fun race.”