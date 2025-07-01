F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast: Latest from Silverstone

How is the weather looking ahead of this weekend's 2025 F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone?

2024 British GP
2024 British GP

The 2025 F1 British Grand Prix takes place on July 4-6 at Silverstone.

The United Kingdom has enjoyed sweltering heat over the last week, with temperatures hitting over 30 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Is that good weather set to last as F1 races at the home of British motorsport?

Thursday, July 3 2025 - Pre-weekend

Fans attending the circuit on Thursday for the pre-weekend activities or setting up their tents are set for a smooth first day at Silverstone.

Temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius, with the chance of rain under 5 per cent.

The ‘Opening Concert’ takes place on Thursday evening.

Sam Fender headlines the iconic event at the British Grand Prix.

Sky Sports’ ‘F1 Show’ is also taking place on Thursday.

Friday, July 4 2025 - Friday Practice at the British Grand Prix

When the track action kicks off on Friday, temperatures are set to reach as high as 25 degrees Celsius by late afternoon.

Like on Thursday, there’s little chance of rain at the time of writing.

FP1 will kick off at 12:30pm BST, while FP2 is due to start at 4pm BST.

Saturday, July 5 2025 - FP3 & Qualifying at the British Grand Orix

The weather starts to cool off as qualifying for the British Grand Prix begins.

Overcast conditions are expected, which could play into the hands of Mercedes.

21 degrees Celsius with a 40 per cent chance of rain on Saturday at Silverstone.

That could make for an exciting day of action if the rain does hit.

Sunday, July 6 2025 - Race day at the British Grand Prix

A similar story to Saturday, with temperatures reaching as high as 21 degrees.

Drizzle is forecast for the morning, which could hit Formula 3.

However, by the time the race starts at 3pm, there’s a 30 per cent chance of rain.

Last year’s race started in dry conditions before being hit with rain.

Lewis Hamilton stormed to his ninth British Grand Prix win in his final season at Mercedes.

F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast: Latest from Silverstone
