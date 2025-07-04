Lewis Hamilton “progressing a lot” with Ferrari F1 car after promising Friday at British GP

Lewis Hamilton was encouraged by Ferrari’s performance at the F1 British Grand Prix despite not introducing any new upgrades at Silverstone.

Both Ferraris were inside the top three in second practice for the British GP.

Charles Leclerc was just over 0.2s off Lando Norris’ top time, with Hamilton a further tenth off the pace.

Hamilton immediately looked comfortable behind the wheel of the SF-25.

The 40-year-old has a remarkable record at Silverstone over the years, winning nine times.

Even during his difficult final season with Mercedes, Hamilton took victory ahead of Max Verstappen in an emotional return to the top step of the podium.

While Hamilton continues to be out-performed by teammate Leclerc, he feels he’s making progress.

“It was a really good day. Great to see the crowd, amazing to be out on track here in a Ferrari at Silverstone,” Hamilton said.

“It’s been pretty incredible and also with Red Bull and McLaren having an upgrade and for us to still be in the mix, given that they’ve had a step today, is really positive.

“I’m progressing a lot now with the car. Much more comfortable knowing where it needs to be. I think by P2 we still weren’t where we needed to be, but we know the changes that we need to make for the next session.”

Is Hamilton dreaming of a big result?

If any driver can deliver at Silverstone, it’s Lewis Hamilton.

He has nine wins to his name, with 14 podium finishes at the British GP.

Hamilton’s greatest F1 victory arguably came in 2008, winning at Silverstone in treacherous conditions by over a minute.

Hamilton admitted he’s dreaming of a landmark result as he searches for his first grand prix podium for Ferrari.

“I definitely feel like we can dream of having a strong weekend, for sure,” he added.

“Executing and putting it all together and extracting it is another thing. I’ll prepare as best I can to make sure we get the best result.

“I think tomorrow there is rain potentially coming and also on Sunday as well, we just have to try our hardest to make sure we are ready for that.”