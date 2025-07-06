Lando Norris hit in the face during post-British GP celebrations

Lando Norris was hit in the face as he celebrated his maiden British GP win at Silverstone.

Lando Norris, McLaren
Lando Norris, McLaren
© XPB Images

Lando Norris’ victory celebrations after the British Grand Prix took an unexpected turn when he was struck in the face in the pitlane.

After securing his maiden home win at Silverstone, the McLaren Formula 1 driver made his way toward the pit wall to greet the thousands of fans gathered on the start/finish straight.

He was surrounded by a dense crowd in the pitlane, including photographers and TV crews.

As two individuals ahead of him climbed onto the pit wall and grabbed a black drape, they lost their balance and fell backwards, causing a photographer to accidentally hit Norris in the face.

The person involved immediately raised a hand in apology.

Norris clutched his nose and appeared to be in mild discomfort but was able to return to the garage without any trouble.

Several McLaren team members checked on him to ensure he was unharmed.

It’s not uncommon for F1 drivers to climb on the pit wall after a race win, with current Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton famous for celebrating his previous British GP wins in similar fashion at Silverstone.

Norris scored his fourth F1 victory of the season in Britain to close within eight points of teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings.

He ran second for much of the race, but inherited the lead when Piastri was handed a 10-second time penalty for "erratic braking" during the second safety car period.

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
5m ago
British GP F1 driver ratings: Charles Leclerc crumbles again in changeable conditions
Charles Leclerc
IndyCar
18m ago
IndyCar Mid-Ohio race LIVE UPDATES!
Scott McLaughlin at Mid-Ohio.
F1 News
29m ago
Red Bull’s Christian Horner aims two wry digs at George Russell
Christian Horner
IndyCar News
50m ago
Newgarden immediately out of Mid-Ohio after "weird" lock-up spin
Newgarden retired from the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio after a spin as soon as the track went green.
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris hit in the face during post-British GP celebrations
Lando Norris, McLaren

More News

F1 News
1h ago
George Russell: Mercedes ‘couldn’t afford to play it safe’ in British GP tyre gamble
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton GPS loss left Ferrari “completely blind” in British GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri explains McLaren team order wish after controversial F1 penalty.
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen surprised by “strange” Oscar Piastri penalty: “It’s happened to me a few times”
Max Verstappen
F1 Feature
2h ago
Revealed: The driver who replaces Nico Hulkenberg with dreaded F1 record
Adrian Sutil