Lando Norris hit in the face during post-British GP celebrations

Lando Norris’ victory celebrations after the British Grand Prix took an unexpected turn when he was struck in the face in the pitlane.

After securing his maiden home win at Silverstone, the McLaren Formula 1 driver made his way toward the pit wall to greet the thousands of fans gathered on the start/finish straight.

He was surrounded by a dense crowd in the pitlane, including photographers and TV crews.

As two individuals ahead of him climbed onto the pit wall and grabbed a black drape, they lost their balance and fell backwards, causing a photographer to accidentally hit Norris in the face.

The person involved immediately raised a hand in apology.

Norris clutched his nose and appeared to be in mild discomfort but was able to return to the garage without any trouble.

Several McLaren team members checked on him to ensure he was unharmed.

It’s not uncommon for F1 drivers to climb on the pit wall after a race win, with current Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton famous for celebrating his previous British GP wins in similar fashion at Silverstone.

Norris scored his fourth F1 victory of the season in Britain to close within eight points of teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' standings.

He ran second for much of the race, but inherited the lead when Piastri was handed a 10-second time penalty for "erratic braking" during the second safety car period.