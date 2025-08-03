Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes should have reverted to older F1 suspension sooner

Mercedes has returned to old form in Hungary, prompting Kimi Antonelli to say it should have ditched its unsuccessful updates soon.

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli says it is a “shame” that Mercedes didn’t revert to its previous-spec suspension sooner after running into issues with the new unit in recent Formula 1 races.

The Brackley-based squad has gone back to some of the older parts in this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, including its suspension system, to figure out the reason behind its recent drop in performance.

It followed constant complaints from both Antonelli and teammate George Russell about how the W16 had become harder to drive, with the latter even describing the team’s performance in Belgium last weekend as its “worst” of the season.

The decision to adopt the older suspension system is already paying dividends, with Russell qualifying fourth in Hungary and just a tenth off pole, and Antonelli setting the 11th-fastest time in Q2 before being demoted to 15th for a track limits infringement.

Speaking afterwards, Antonelli said Mercedes would have been better off making the switch sooner instead of trying to gather more data about its updates on a wider variety of tracks.

“As a team we had a meeting as well and we saw that with the old suspension, both me and George felt better at the start of the season, so it was a decision that we made,” he told the media including Crash.net

“It's a bit of a shame that we didn't go earlier to the old suspension because definitely this weekend, overall, I felt far more confident in the car than I was before.

“It's a shame because I think today the result could have been much better.

“A lot of difference [between FP3 and qualifying]. The temperature was much lower and the grip was higher. There was a lot more potential on the table.”

Qualifying became tricky after light rain hit the track early in Q2, forcing all drivers to go out quickly to set a banker lap before going back out again for a second run when the conditions improved later in the session.

Antonelli originally finished qualifying on the cusp of the top 10 in 11th with a time of 1m15.693s, but was relegated to 15th place after his best lap was deleted for a track limits infringement.

“The confidence was there because lap one in Q1 was good,” he explained. “Then lap 2 in Q2 was wet in sector 2.

“But on the new tyre, [there was] no grip. I don't know what happened. Already from Turn 1, I lost the rear completely. 

“It's a shame because definitely, I had more confidence, but once again things didn't go my way.”

He added: “The lap was horrible. I think I lost 4 tenths. I lost 2 tenths in turn 1 and then 2 tenths in T13. But overall the feeling was just really bad throughout the lap.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

